Fashion
Communion Dress Shopping Becomes a Special Experience at Long Island Boutiques
WWhen Charlottes Kids opened in 1980, the communion dress buying season was chaotic. Families would arrive at the last minute to shop for the big occasion and would have to wait for a coat check or someone to help them.
But now, especially after the introduction of pre-scheduled appointments post-pandemic, the experience has transformed at the North Bellmore store and at children's boutiques across Long Island.
Now they are really expected and helped. They love it, says Charlotte Lapidus, founder of Charlottes Kids. We have a platform; we have a couch that families can watch over; and we walk around and help them choose their dresses from the racks. It's almost like buying a wedding dress.
The experience of buying communion dresses on Long Island, for those honoring this religious milestone, has become like buying a young girl's first big dress, with the most important part: 7-year-olds say yes to the dress.
Fashion designer Deanna Chassen says she helped launch this mini Say Yes to the Dress experience when she opened her boutique, Buttons and Bows, in St. James about a decade ago.
They show up with their whole family, mom, dad, grandma, sometimes even a dog, Chassen said. It's not just about buying clothes; It’s a full memory.
The communion dress buying season can now start as early as October in some stores, but it really picks up between January and March, to prepare for the big day of spring.
Celebrated in some Christian traditions, First Communion is a religious ceremony honoring the first time one receives the Eucharist, representative of the bread of the Last Supper. It takes place during a mass and is generally celebrated when a child reaches the age of 7 or 8. Some families will mark the occasion with clothing passed down through generations and worn by previous generations, while others will purchase new outfits.
The communion wardrobe includes a white dress or a tuxedo. The boutiques also offer accessories such as rosaries, tiaras, shoes, handbags and much more.
Families spend a wide range of prices on communion dresses, from around $85 to over $1,500. Different girls want different styles too. When they walk into a boutique, a team of store associates are ready to help them choose what they like and try on dresses.
We know that not everyone has an infinite budget, while some people want to be extravagant and over-the-top, says Pamela Atkinson, owner of My Darling Jean boutique in St. James. Well, voice your opinion when asked, but we want it to be about them, what they like and what they choose.
Daisy Salvia, 46, of Melville, went shopping with her daughter, Giuliana, 7, and her daughter's friend, Scarlet Glennon, 8, of Glen Cove. For both girls, it was the first dress they tried on at Buttons and Bows that made them say “yes.”
“She really wanted something very elegant but simple… something that stood out,” Daisy says of Giuliana. That's exactly what she found. “It’s satin and there are some little diamonds around it.”
For Giuliana, finding a dress she feels comfortable in — and so quickly — is a big deal. “My daughter and her friend both don't like dresses. So the fact that they were both able to find a dress that they really liked, and the whole experience of it, made them really appreciated, even if they are not dressy girls.” Daisy said.
Giuliana takes her communion on May 4 at her school, Holy Child Academy in Old Westbury. Mom spent about $412 and bought a head covering.
It's almost like buying a wedding dress.
– Charlotte Lapidus, founder of Charlottes Kids
“From the moment we stepped in until we finished, it was a great experience for the girls,” adds Daisy. “I remember it was almost like I was choosing my own wedding dress.”
Saying “yes” gives children a sense of pride, says Linda Hill, owner of Natalias Childrens Boutique in Wantagh. So many decisions are made for kids, but when they put it on and feel good about it, they make the decision that's right for them. It gives them a bit of autonomy and I think it's important for their self-esteem and self-confidence.
Charlottes Children
529 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore
This store is by appointment during communion season, but the store can accommodate walk-ins who are willing to wait. I said yes to the attire, the sign is provided. Accessories are available including shoes, gloves, veils, headbands, crowns, rosaries, stockings, socks, sweaters, capes, jackets and personalized handbags. Prices range from $85 to $500. The store also offers boys' suits with an average price of around $135.
More information516-799-8041
My darling jeans
556, route 25A, suite 16, St. James
The store accepts both appointments and walk-ins. There are two fitting rooms, so two appointments can take place simultaneously. The store offers a range of ready-to-wear and customizable couture dresses, as well as accessories including rosaries. I said yes to the attire, the sign is provided. Dresses range from $125 to $1,500. Three-piece suits for boys cost around $175.
More information 631-315-3655, mydarlingjeans.com
Buttons and bows
425 N. Country Road, St. James
The boutique schedules private 60-minute appointments for each girl making her communion. Two assistants help throughout the session. I said yes to the clothing sign provided and the families go home with photos and videos of the experience. The girls also leave with a Rice Krispie treat, a cake pop or a chocolate covered Oreo that says I said yes to that. Accessories such as tiaras, veils, tights, shoes, rosaries, bouquets, dresses, after-party outfits, petticoats and bags are available. Dress prices range from $400 to $1,500. The store also carries boys' suits for $200 to $300.
More information 347-267-8059
Natalie's Children's Boutique
1237, avenue Wantagh, Wantagh
Appointments are recommended for a more personalized experience, but are not required. I said yes to the clothing sign provided and the store will do a photo shoot. Accessories including veils, shoes, tiaras, wallets and more are available. Dresses range from $175 to $500 and suits from $90 to $125.
More information 516-804-6244, nataliascb.com
With Meghan Giannotta
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsday.com/lifestyle/fashion-and-shopping/communion-dress-stores-long-island-s3xilnrm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Communion Dress Shopping Becomes a Special Experience at Long Island Boutiques
- Season 3 of Euphoria is doomed to failure. Here's how to save it.
- Istanbul votes today for its mayor, after a busy election campaign with ErdoganExBulletin
- The Cotter Schools Jazz Festival returns this weekend and will feature Paul Peterson
- McCollum posts Top 15 finish; PC completed, game at Cutter Creek Intercollegiate
- Tomiwa Adesina: a fashion journey from Osogbo to Paris
- Maryland Govt. How the US economy will feel the effects of the Baltimore bridge collapse
- IHC suspends sentence of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case
- Indian Economy News: Big Gets Bigger: 5 Things You Need to Know to Understand the Indian Economy Under Narendra Modi
- Pocket FM seeks to create a new category of digital entertainment
- This is the first time that avian influenza has affected dairy cows in the United States. This time it's about promoting breast milk secretion.
- Jokowi's IKN project budget added IDR 35 T, total to IDR 60 T