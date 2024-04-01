Communion Dress Shopping Becomes a Special Experience at Long Island Boutiques

WWhen Charlottes Kids opened in 1980, the communion dress buying season was chaotic. Families would arrive at the last minute to shop for the big occasion and would have to wait for a coat check or someone to help them.

But now, especially after the introduction of pre-scheduled appointments post-pandemic, the experience has transformed at the North Bellmore store and at children's boutiques across Long Island.

Top left: Alexa Ferraro, 7, of Locust Valley, models a communion dress for her mother, Jennifer, at Buttons and Bows in St. James on March 16. Top middle: Scarlet Glennon left, 8, of Glen Cove and Giuliana Salvia, 7. , by Melville. Top right: Scarlet Glennon, 8, of Glen Cove, holds a “Yes” pop. Bottom right: Deanna Chassen, owner of Buttons and Bows, repairs the veil of her mini-client Elizabeth Rourke, 7, of Commack. Bottom right: Daisy Salvia cuddles her daughter Giuliana, 7, of Melville. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

Now they are really expected and helped. They love it, says Charlotte Lapidus, founder of Charlottes Kids. We have a platform; we have a couch that families can watch over; and we walk around and help them choose their dresses from the racks. It's almost like buying a wedding dress.

The experience of buying communion dresses on Long Island, for those honoring this religious milestone, has become like buying a young girl's first big dress, with the most important part: 7-year-olds say yes to the dress.

Fashion designer Deanna Chassen says she helped launch this mini Say Yes to the Dress experience when she opened her boutique, Buttons and Bows, in St. James about a decade ago.

Alexa Ferraro, 7, of Locust Valley, gives her father Anthony Ferraro a high five after choosing her communion dress at Buttons and Bowson on March 16. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

They show up with their whole family, mom, dad, grandma, sometimes even a dog, Chassen said. It's not just about buying clothes; It’s a full memory.

The communion dress buying season can now start as early as October in some stores, but it really picks up between January and March, to prepare for the big day of spring.

Celebrated in some Christian traditions, First Communion is a religious ceremony honoring the first time one receives the Eucharist, representative of the bread of the Last Supper. It takes place during a mass and is generally celebrated when a child reaches the age of 7 or 8. Some families will mark the occasion with clothing passed down through generations and worn by previous generations, while others will purchase new outfits.

The communion wardrobe includes a white dress or a tuxedo. The boutiques also offer accessories such as rosaries, tiaras, shoes, handbags and much more.

Families spend a wide range of prices on communion dresses, from around $85 to over $1,500. Different girls want different styles too. When they walk into a boutique, a team of store associates are ready to help them choose what they like and try on dresses.

Communion dresses at Buttons and Bows in St. James on March 15. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

We know that not everyone has an infinite budget, while some people want to be extravagant and over-the-top, says Pamela Atkinson, owner of My Darling Jean boutique in St. James. Well, voice your opinion when asked, but we want it to be about them, what they like and what they choose.

Daisy Salvia, 46, of Melville, went shopping with her daughter, Giuliana, 7, and her daughter's friend, Scarlet Glennon, 8, of Glen Cove. For both girls, it was the first dress they tried on at Buttons and Bows that made them say “yes.”

“She really wanted something very elegant but simple… something that stood out,” Daisy says of Giuliana. That's exactly what she found. “It’s satin and there are some little diamonds around it.”

For Giuliana, finding a dress she feels comfortable in — and so quickly — is a big deal. “My daughter and her friend both don't like dresses. So the fact that they were both able to find a dress that they really liked, and the whole experience of it, made them really appreciated, even if they are not dressy girls.” Daisy said.

Giuliana takes her communion on May 4 at her school, Holy Child Academy in Old Westbury. Mom spent about $412 and bought a head covering.

It's almost like buying a wedding dress. – Charlotte Lapidus, founder of Charlottes Kids

“From the moment we stepped in until we finished, it was a great experience for the girls,” adds Daisy. “I remember it was almost like I was choosing my own wedding dress.”

Saying “yes” gives children a sense of pride, says Linda Hill, owner of Natalias Childrens Boutique in Wantagh. So many decisions are made for kids, but when they put it on and feel good about it, they make the decision that's right for them. It gives them a bit of autonomy and I think it's important for their self-esteem and self-confidence.

Charlottes Children

529 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore

This store is by appointment during communion season, but the store can accommodate walk-ins who are willing to wait. I said yes to the attire, the sign is provided. Accessories are available including shoes, gloves, veils, headbands, crowns, rosaries, stockings, socks, sweaters, capes, jackets and personalized handbags. Prices range from $85 to $500. The store also offers boys' suits with an average price of around $135.

More information516-799-8041

Charlotte Lapidus, founder of Charlotte's Kids in Bellmore, March 15. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

My darling jeans

556, route 25A, suite 16, St. James

The store accepts both appointments and walk-ins. There are two fitting rooms, so two appointments can take place simultaneously. The store offers a range of ready-to-wear and customizable couture dresses, as well as accessories including rosaries. I said yes to the attire, the sign is provided. Dresses range from $125 to $1,500. Three-piece suits for boys cost around $175.

More information 631-315-3655, mydarlingjeans.com

Buttons and bows

425 N. Country Road, St. James

The boutique schedules private 60-minute appointments for each girl making her communion. Two assistants help throughout the session. I said yes to the clothing sign provided and the families go home with photos and videos of the experience. The girls also leave with a Rice Krispie treat, a cake pop or a chocolate covered Oreo that says I said yes to that. Accessories such as tiaras, veils, tights, shoes, rosaries, bouquets, dresses, after-party outfits, petticoats and bags are available. Dress prices range from $400 to $1,500. The store also carries boys' suits for $200 to $300.

More information 347-267-8059

Deanna Chassen, owner of Buttons and Bows, and her team, Victoria Runza, 17, left of Lake Grove and Krista Kady, 16, of East Setauket. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

Natalie's Children's Boutique

1237, avenue Wantagh, Wantagh

Appointments are recommended for a more personalized experience, but are not required. I said yes to the clothing sign provided and the store will do a photo shoot. Accessories including veils, shoes, tiaras, wallets and more are available. Dresses range from $175 to $500 and suits from $90 to $125.

More information 516-804-6244, nataliascb.com

With Meghan Giannotta