Best New Lululemon Releases – Forbes Vetted





This article was produced in partnership with lululemon to share some of the brand's new looks for spring. From workout clothes to casual essentials, lululemons' latest release includes a wide selection of choices at different price points to help you refresh your wardrobe. Whether your spring plans involve hitting your favorite running route or enjoying an outdoor brunch, giving your wardrobe a warm-weather upgrade with comfy basics can ensure you're fully prepared for the season. Known for its extensive collection of performance-oriented clothing and accessories, lululemon celebrates warmer days by introducing new pieces and colors to its active and casual clothing lines. Lululemon's new spring arrivals include versatile pants, shorts, leggings and more. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / IMAGES: LULULEMON Men's gear like soft and quick-drying Zeroed in short sleeve shirt to women's styles like the ribbed version of the best-seller Wunder Train High Waisted Tightshere are 12 elegant and versatile new lululemon products to shop this spring. What's new at lululemon for women, at a glance What's new at lululemon for men, at a glance lululemon Leggings Head to the yoga studio or run errands in this unique version of the popular Align pants. Available in four neutral colors, these Lululemon leggings feature an asymmetrical crossover waistband and a 25-inch length designed to sit above the ankle. They're made from a lightweight, buttery-soft fabric designed to wick away sweat while maintaining its shape. Plus, the added back pocket lets you store small essentials when you're on the go. Constructed with quick-drying four-way stretch fabric, the ribbed version of the popular Wunder Train Tight offers a sleek, cool feel while allowing you to move freely during any type of workout. The tights feature a wide high waistband to keep you covered and an internal drawcord to stay secure during sprints, weight lifts and squats. Add them to your black leggings collection or get them in purple, gray or olive colorways in a 25 or 28 inch length. lululemon Shirts This cotton-blend jersey t-shirt is a new arrival for men from Lululemon that's a wardrobe staple. Its soft, shape-retaining fabric is designed for all-day wear, but it's also meant to stretch and dry quickly when workout time approaches. The shirt also has extra room in the chest and waist for maximum mobility. Hold your yoga poses longer in this airy, sweat-wicking cropped tank top. With a silky four-way stretch body and built-in bra, it's designed to contour the body while providing support and coverage. It also features adjustable straps and removable cups for a personalized fit. Pair it with your favorite high waisted shorts or leggings. lululemon Shorts and skirts These classic-fit shorts (available in 5-inch and 7-inch lengths) are designed to keep you cool and dry while allowing you to move freely during your workout. It features flat pockets and a side zip pocket for storage, a drawstring waist to adjust the fit and a side slit to keep you comfortable during activity. Conquer the court with this elegant high-waisted tennis skirt. It features lightweight, sweat-wicking pleats, fitted with silicone grippers to keep it from riding up, and smooth built-in shorts with pockets for extra coverage. Get it in black or a light, bright color like white or light pink. Keep your phone, wallet, keys and other compact items secure all day long with these cotton-blend pull-on shorts. They offer spacious cargo pockets with snap button closures, hand pockets with a hidden phone pocket and an internal drawcord. Plus, the loose, relaxed fit and sweat-wicking fabric help keep you comfortable and fresh, no matter your busy schedule. This style is also available in a gasp. Lululemon pants These ultra-soft high-waisted pants are a new arrival for women from Lululemon that are versatile enough for running errands, lounging, or even a casual night out in cooler spring weather. The wide fit is designed to sit straight and pairs easily with a structured shirt, sweater or oversized jacket. Choose from 10 colors and short, regular or tall inseam lengths. Made with smooth, wrinkle-resistant Lululemon Warpstreme fabric, these mid-weight pants are ideal for unpredictable spring conditions, whether you're heading to the office or running errands. It features an ergonomic gusset for added comfort and reflective details on the underside of the cuffs for better visibility in the dark. Plus, a hidden zippered pocket makes it easy to keep your essentials with you. Choose from 10 colors in five lengths, from 28 inches to 37 inches. lululemon shoes After a tough workout, these cushioned sandals are a perfect pair to slip on. With two layers of plush and firmer foam, the midsoles are designed to soothe and support tired feet. The simple foam-lined strap gives the shoe a snug fit while heel-to-toe rubber traction improves grip. Both Men's And Women's versions come with a 30-day trial. lululemon bags and hats This versatile liter fanny pack, which is Forbes Vetted's favorite fanny pack for women, combines good looks with next-level convenience. Featuring interior and exterior pockets, it provides ample space for all your personal items. Plus, its water-repellent polyester and nylon blend helps keep the interior dry. Find your perfect match with 14 colorways ranging from classic black or navy to vibrant coral or green. Wear this lightweight hat on your sunny runs to keep the glare off your eyes. It's made from four-way stretch fabric for comfort and includes an interior mesh sweatband to wick away moisture and keep you cool. It also features reflective details for visibility in low light conditions and an adjustable back for a custom fit. It is available for women both in white, black or lilac. Can I return lululemon online orders to the store? You may return unworn items ordered online with tags attached to your local Lululemon store (excluding outlet stores) within 30 days of purchase. Terms and conditions apply. Exchanges can also be made in store. Can Lululemon hemmed leggings be used? Make sure your clothes fit perfectly free hems on ups and downs at lululemon stores (excluding outlets and select stores). No label or receipt is required. Simply bring your item in, let an educator mark it, and pick up your newly hemmed product within three business days or less. Contact your local store for details. How do lululemon sizing work? Discover lululemons size guide for bras, shoes, tops, leggings, shorts and more to find your ideal fit. If you need further assistance, live message to a virtual educator 24/7 or connect with a Product expert by text, video chat or phone.

