In the ever-changing fashion landscape, trends come and go with the seasons. However, one style that seems to eternally capture the imagination of designers and consumers is the quintessentially American “Cowboy Core” style.

A closer look at the history of this enduring trend suggests that it's not so much a resurgence, but rather an enduring commitment to a timeless and charming aesthetic. Cowboy Core's roots go back to the rugged, utilitarian clothing of the American West. These functional ensembles were designed for the rigors of frontier life and have become a fashion statement that continues to inspire. Legendary artists, including Dolly Parton, have played a pivotal role in maintaining the cowboy spirit, seamlessly blending traditional elements with a contemporary twist, from sequined Stetsons to rhinestone-encrusted guitars.

Over the decades, brands such as Ralph Lauren have consistently drawn inspiration from the cowboy look, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s. Their collections often feature classic Western designs, such as fringe, denim and leather, reimagined for the modern wardrobe. The influence of the cowboy aesthetic extends beyond the runway to our movie screens. In “Thelma and Louise” (1991), the adventurous spirit of the protagonists was reflected in their Western-inspired outfits, and Brad Pitt's cowboy-inspired look in the film further enhanced the trend's appeal.

Hollywood played a significant role in popularizing Cowboy Core. Tom Selleck and Harrison Ford, for example, appeared on the cover of American Cowboy, a magazine dedicated to celebrating the cowboy lifestyle and its impact on American culture. This publication is a testament to the enduring appeal of the cowboy image, transcending fashion boundaries to become a symbol of rugged individualism and adventure.

The cowboy look has left its mark in fashion history, with even fashion bible Vogue leaning its Stetson towards this timeless style. From editorials to runway shows, the cowboy aesthetic continues to be reinterpreted, proving its versatility and timeless appeal.

Today, Cowboy Core is alive and well, with the collective country obsession reaching a fever pitch in 2024. This resurgence is partly attributed to today's biggest music icons, who are embracing and reinventing the cowboy aesthetic. Beyoncé has just released her highly anticipated album Cowboy Carter, her eighth studio album and a tribute to her Houston roots. The album has 27 tracks and features collaborations with some of country music's most iconic figures, including Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. The album includes a cover of Parton's 1973 classic, “Jolene,” among its highlights; While fashion is inspired by culture, Cowboy Core is as much about celebrating the designers and fashion houses who have been at the heart of the trend for many years, as it is about seeing designers lean into “the now “.

The success of the album and Western-themed social media posts from celebrities demonstrate a renewed interest in this iconic style.

Brands deeply rooted in cowboy culture, like Lucchese, founded in 1883, are experiencing a revival.

Lucchese, a brand synonymous with quality craftsmanship and authentic Western style, has well-established roots in the core cowboy aesthetic. Founded by Italian immigrant Salvatore Lucchese and his brothers, the company initially catered to military officers stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. Salvatore's dedication to using quality components and innovative craftsmanship laid the foundation for the brand's reputation. Over the years, Lucchese has maintained its commitment to excellence, incorporating the latest technologies and manufacturing techniques to improve boot production. The brand's deep connection to Texas history and culture was officially recognized in 2009 by the Texas State Legislature. Today, Luccheses boots are a symbol of the American West, embodying the spirit of the cowboy with their timeless design and enduring quality. The brand's commitment to maintaining the artisanal traditions that define its heritage ensures that each pair of Lucchese boots demonstrates meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship. This commitment to quality has made Lucchese a favorite among celebrities and discerning customers, who appreciate the unparalleled comfort and style these boots offer.

Their standalone branded stores, especially in core territories like Austin, Texas, provide an immersive experience that stays true to the brand's heritage.

Gladys Tamez, a Texas-born milliner with a rich heritage in northern Mexico, made a significant impact on the Western Revival through her unique approach to hat making.

Gladys Tamez, a Texas-born milliner with a rich heritage in northern Mexico, made a significant impact on the Western Revival through her unique approach to hat making. Drawing inspiration from his upbringing among the bullfights and traditions of Mexico, Tamez's designs are a blend of art, sculpture and historical fashion. Her journey into millinery began with a desire to create hats that offered both finesse of style and quality, which led to the creation of Gladys Tamez Millinery. Tamez's first collection was inspired by a dream of horses galloping through space, showcasing his ability to transform simple inspirations into original and exciting designs. His commitment to creating a true heirloom luxury product is evident in each hat, with the aim of conveying individual confidence through design. Tamez's hats have attracted many celebrities, including Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, cementing his status as a key figure in the Western Revival movement. Her commitment to sustainability and ethical production practices sets her apart in the industry, as she sources her materials responsibly and ensures that each hat is made with precision and care.

In this latest resurgence of Western style in fashion, the work of Gladys Tamez is celebrated as a must-have. Beyoncé, often called Queen Bey, graces the cover of W magazine wearing a cream Stetson from the Tamez collection. This important endorsement highlights the fact that brands like Tamezs have not only earned their place in Western fashion heritage, but continue to shape its future.

Even if Cowboy Core seems to be galloping back to the forefront of fashion, it is clear that this trend has never really faded away. Its enduring popularity lies in its authenticity, a quality that continues to resonate with designers and consumers alike. Whether through music, cinema or fashion, the cowboy aesthetic remains a symbol of freedom, individuality and timeless charm.