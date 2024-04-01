Fashion
Kendall Jenner is a vision in a plunging white dress as she shares stunning snaps from her Easter celebration: 'The dress of my dreams'
Kendall Jenner looked like a stunning model on Easter Sunday.
The 28-year-old reality TV star who recently showed off her slimmed-down figure at the gym while promoting Alo Yoga has won her over. Instagram with stunning photos showcasing one of her favorite dresses.
Toggle one Rodarte number in silk crepe at $3,000 With velvet ribbon accents, the brunette beauty radiated glamor and sophistication as she posed in a lush garden.
“The dress of my dreams,” Kendal captioned the snaps.
The starlet's fabulous carousel of photos comes after mom Kris Jenner pulled out all the stops to throw an Easter party for her grandchildren on Saturday.
The Kardashian/Jenner family matriarch has a total of 13 grandchildren, ranging in age from 14 years old to almost five months old.
Kris called on Little Artist Parties to transform her home into a pastel wonderland, featuring a range of stuffed animals, toys and engaging activities.
Khloe Kardashian delighted fans by posting a video of her 20-month-old son, Tatum, using a marker to decorate an egg while spinning in a Peep's egg decorator at the party.
Her daughter True, almost six years old, demonstrated her expertise with a beaming smile, proudly displaying her decorations.
The Easter celebrations come after Kendall gave her fans a charge as she showed off her famous curves in a series of sultry snaps earlier in the month.
She took to her Instagram Stories to share a racy photo of her behind while wearing a tiny string bikini.
The model stood on the edge of a crystal clear swimming pool as her rear stole the show in a cheeky snap.
She added another stunning photo wearing a red and white two-piece swimsuit while lounging on a beautiful beach.
The social media share follows news of Kendall and ex Devin Booker “working on their relationship” following recent reconciliation rumors.
The exes “aren't fully back together yet, but they're spending a lot of time together,” according to a source who spoke with Us every week.
“He's happy to have another chance with Kendall because he really missed her,” the source added of the basketball player, who was recently seen sharing a Super Bowl suite with the Kardashian star.
According to our source, those close to Kendall didn't see a future between her and her ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny, 29, who she started dating after her split from Devin.
“Kendall's close circle of friends never saw her dating Bad Bunny long term, and they wanted her to get back with Devin for a long time.”
They are now “hopeful” that Kendall and Devin will “make things official soon.”
“They had never seen Kendall happier than when she was with Devin, and they were surprised they even broke up in the first place.”
The source added that “friends think it's only a matter of time” until the duo are “officially back together.”
The reality star's famous family is also said to “love” Devin and “fully support this relationship.”
Kris Jenner pulled out all the stops to throw an Easter party for her grandchildren on Saturday. The matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner family has 13 grandchildren, ranging in age from 14 to 4.
Kris shared a photo of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 26, from their childhood wearing matching lavender dresses
The couple was linked since 2018 before taking a break from their relationship and later splitting in November 2022.
In mid-December, it was reported that Kendall and Bad Bunny, born Benito Martinez Ocasio, had split after almost a year together.
A source said People magazine that the duo is “no longer a couple,” without giving details on why.
Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February 2023, after they were seen together on what appeared to be a double date with Justin and Hailey at Wally's in Beverly Hills.
|
