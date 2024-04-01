Fashion
Obama, Biden and Clinton cut ties at fundraiser. Are ties out of fashion? : NPR
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Last week, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, three Democratic presidents, were all gathered in one place to help Biden raise money for his re-election campaign.
This is not a campaign finance story, however. This is a look at fashion, as none of these current or former commanders in chief wore what is typically a standard element of presidential attire: a tie.
This has prompted several men's fashion observers on the Internet to declare the death (or at least the beginning of the end) of the tie. Because if presidents don't wear them to fancy events in Midtown Manhattan, then who wears them?
To delve deeper into this critically important topic, All things Considered host Scott Detrow spoke to fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell about what's going on.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Interview Highlights
Scott Detrow: I was wondering what your first reaction was to the speech or the images from this event.
Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell: Well, I wasn't really surprised to see this for many reasons. Of course, the death of the tie has been predicted for at least a hundred years. But it really accelerated after the pandemic and everyone went back to work, but not to the office.
Détrow: RIGHT. And like you said, it's been a long time coming. But is there any reason to think that there are far fewer links in circulation than before?
Chrisman-Campbell: Absolutely. Tie sales have been declining for a long time. And I don't think they'll ever go away, but I'm not surprised that, especially at a Democratic fundraiser, which is a slightly more informal event than, say, a White House press conference, the lack of equality was both a fashion statement and, I think, a subtle message to America.
Détrow: What does it say? For example, especially now that it's more optional in a more formal work setting for men or people who wear ties, what is the statement at this point of “I wear a tie” or “I don't wear a tie?” tie ” ?
Chrisman-Campbell: They're really reserved for the more formal events: for weddings, for graduations, job interviews, things like that. And they can actually work against a man in a less formal setting, because they can come across as stuffy or pretentious. If you're the only one wearing a tie and everyone else is casual, that's a problem. And conversely, if everyone wears a tie and you don't, you will stand out.
Détrow: This kind of reboot of a conversation that arises from time to time, are they still relevant? Can you remind us what the original feature was?
Chrisman-Campbell: Well, in the 17th century, men's shirts were tied with thin laces rather than buttons, so the cravat or cravat back then actually helped keep the shirt collar closed, keeping you warm. It had a practical function. But it very quickly becomes a marker of taste and respectability, of social class, of wealth, even of sexuality and intellect, as in school bonds. And it still works that way, even though it has completely lost its practical value.
Détrow: When you look at the photos of these three presidents, what do you think of the look of “I'm wearing a formal suit but no tie because I want to look casual, even though I'm clearly a formal person in a job important” ?
From left to right: Jason Bateman, Barack Obama, Will Arnett, Joe Biden, Sean Hayes, Bill Clinton
The three presidents recorded an interview for the actors @SmartLess podcast ahead of record-breaking fundraiser tonight in New York
via Biden for President pic.twitter.com/PvJvNvfi1i
– Libby Cathey (@libbycathey) March 28, 2024
Chrisman-Campbell: Looking at these photos, I was really fascinated by the different shades of formality that we saw, especially in the photos of the presidents with the famous podcasters or some of the younger guests, because there's always a hierarchy there- down. There is the shirt with collar and the shirt without collar. There's the matching jacket and pants and the mismatched jacket and pants. There were dress shoes and tennis shoes. So there was always a generational divide and a sort of formal hierarchy.
|
