Joey King wore a daring cutout dress and Cinderella-worthy heels. See the pictures





The cut-out trend is still strong, and Joey King is the latest celebrity to give it a spin. The actor went bold on a day out in New York in a sleek midi dress with plenty of cutouts at the chest and waist. King, who is currently promoting his new film We were the lucky ones, was spotted in the East Village wearing a pale gray bodycon dress with cutouts near the shoulders and ribcage, letting her skin show through. The dress in question is that of Dion Lee Mid-length dress with harness braMid-length dress with harness bra, so named because the cutouts create a harness effect. The ribbed skirt hit just below King's knee and the long sleeves ended in fingerless gloves. The cutouts aren't limited to the front of the dress either; It's also missing a large section of fabric on the back, as well as a small semi-circle just above the back zipper. According to the brand, the sleeves are actually detachable, giving you more styling options. The dress originally cost $1,200, but is currently priced at $839. Gotham King styled this bold dress with clear, rhinestone-embellished Christian Louboutin heels reminiscent of Cinderella's glass slippers and a cute mini bag. She wore her hair long, curls loose and undone, and pretty fresh makeup. Cutouts have been a celebrity favorite for years; they never Really go, because it's a great way to show off some skin with a buttoned-up look or make a statement on the red carpet. Halle BaileyAyra Starr and Kylie Jenner have all tried the cutout look, and we'll definitely be adding Joey King's look to our spring fashion inspiration moodboard too!

