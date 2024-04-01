Fast fashion retailer Shein doubles profits as it awaits IPO approval | Retail business





Shein, the China-founded online fast fashion retailer, more than doubled its profits to more than $2 billion ($1.6 billion) as it awaits approval for a stock market listing in New York or London. The company, which is growing rapidly around the world through the use of social media to promote its products, had revenue of about $45 billion last year, according to a Financial report. Times based on information from sources close to the company. Shein, which has moved its headquarters to Singapore, is among the world's most profitable fashion companies, according to figures, surpassing Swedish fashion group H&M and Britain's Primark and Next. However, profits of Inditex, the Spanish owner of Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti, remain above 6.9 billion ($5.9 billion) last year. British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reportedly held talks with Shein boss Donald Tang in February to try to persuade him to list the company on the London Stock Exchange. The company is believed to be considering a London listing as it believes the US Securities and Exchange Commission is unlikely to approve its initial public offering (IPO). If it goes ahead, it would be one of the largest ever corporate listings in London, valued at $90 billion. The rapid rise of Shein, which last year bought the online brand Missguided from the Mike Ashleys Frasers group after recording a turnover of 1.1 billion in 2022 for its British entity, has put pressure on UK online fashion specialists including Asos and Boohoo. The new competitor is gaining ground just as Britain's online groups grapple with a market squeeze after the pandemic boom. Shein profits in part by sending goods directly to buyers, including in the UK and US, from China, allowing them to attract fewer taxes. The tactic has proven controversial, sparking calls for a change in tax rules. Founded by entrepreneur Chris Xu, the company continues to conduct most of its operations from China but sells all of its merchandise outside the country. It reached a valuation of $100 billion in a fundraising round in April 2022, making it the third most valuable startup in the world. ignore past newsletter promotion Register for Business today Get ready for the workday, we'll give you all the business news and analysis you need every morning. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion By May last year, the company's value had fallen to just over $60 billion, but Shein reportedly told investors it hoped for a valuation of up to $90 billion if it went ahead with an IPO. sotck exchange. Shein declined to comment.

