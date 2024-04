Kendall Jenners White Rodarte Maxi Dress Still Available Online

The Kardashians are known for going all out at their annual Christmas party, both with breathtaking decor and sensational wardrobe choices (they still weren't over Kim's vintage Mugler moment) . But once Easter arrives, the famous family organizes another equally emblematic evening. This year was no different: As seen on Kris Jenners Instagram Story, the mom's Hidden Hills mansion was decorated to the nines with chic pastel tables and spring floral arrangements this year. The Kar-Jenner sisters were also dressed to impress for the family reunion. We especially loved Kendall Jenners white Rodarte number (it's still available for pre-order!) which she called my dream dress on Instagram. On Sunday evening, after presumably returning to her Beverly Hills abode, Jenner shared some close-ups of her stylish OOTD. The white bias silhouette featured a plunging V-neck, retro empire waist and flowy skirt with a subtle flare. Her short puffed sleeves were adorned with statement black velvet bows, both draped down to the middle of her bodice. Meanwhile, Jenners accessories matched the rest of her polished look: black leather mules courtesy of The Row, gold hoop earrings and a matching statement ring. While we were still waiting for reveals on Kim, Kylie and Kourtney's Easter outfits, Khlo was quick to post her look on IG, which was a beige sleeveless midi dress by Bottega Veneta. The Good American co-founder showed off the stretched-canvas numbers, asymmetrical hemline and sleek square neckline while posing with her two children, True and Tatum. She completed the outfit with strappy clear pumps, a diamond charm necklace, orange drop earrings and brown rectangular sunglasses. If the Kardashians' Easter celebration is anything like their holiday celebrations, you can expect more photos from the family affair to be posted on social media in the coming days. In the meantime, you can shop Jenners' exact Rodarte dress as well as her The Row shoes below. Add a pair of gold hoop earrings and some oval sunglasses, and you're good to go. (Keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports' exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

