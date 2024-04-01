What to do in Los Angeles in April in art and fashion

Tyler, the Creator teams up with Louis Vuitton and Pharrell Williams

Louis Vuitton has once again teamed up with rapper, producer and Hawthorne native Tyler, the Creator this time for a spring men's capsule collection, the first capsule collaboration from men's creative director Pharrell Williams. This whimsical line of products includes a chess box, golf bag, sneakers, clothing, hats and other accessories as well as classic Louis Vuitton monogram pieces with a twist. (Look especially for the little details and touches that add a little fun to many pieces.) To celebrate the collection's release last month, Tylor, the designer was on hand for a party at the Louis Vuitton men's store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Guests included Donald Glover, Barry Keoghan, Steven Yeun and Jaden Smith. The only Louis Vuitton space dedicated to this collection, the Beverly Hills men's boutique is adorned with a 15-foot white Airedale Terrier, a propeller plane in flight and a Louis Vuitton trunk transformed into a box derby car soap, as well as colorful flowers and faux greenery. 420 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, full collection available at louisvuitton.com.

Maison Margiela celebrates Tabi at South Coast Plaza

French brand Maison Margiela is celebrating its Tabi split-toe shoe in an AI-powered pop-up exhibition in South Coast Plaza's Jewel Court until April 15. The exhibition will introduce you to the beginnings of the shoes in 1988 through more current versions of the brands' creative director, John Galliano. (According to the brand, Tabi were inspired by the split-toe socks worn by workers in Japan since the 17th century.) Also on display are 20 pairs of this style of shoe, including Spring's original flesh-colored suede boot and from summer 1989., as well as other Tabi pieces like opera gloves and a T-shirt from summer 1991 with red prints. As part of the exhibition, two digital stations, in partnership with generative AI company Hypno, allow visitors to take selfies and create their own digital versions of Maison Margiela's definitive shoe style. And if your feet can't get enough, the mall's Maison Margiela boutique has an expanded selection of Tabi available for purchase. 3333 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, maisonmargiela.com, southcoastplaza.com

Willy Chavarria brings his spring collection to Maxfield

New York designer Willy Chavarria talks about his ties to Golden State. I'm rooted in California, he told Image last year. If I get too far from the sun in this state, I start to struggle. I am like a vegetable growing from the ground. I will never do without it. Now you're in luck. Products from the California-born CFDA's 2023 American Menswear Designer of the Year's namesake label have arrived at Maxfield's West Hollywood boutique. In the mix, you'll find his New Life spring and summer collection as well as an exclusive Buffalo t-shirt that features the Maxfield logo with the designer's logo. Plus, until April 15, you can check out the festive window display at the front of the store featuring Chavarrias' designs on mannequins and the big red flowers (a nod to his spring and summer 2024 show). 8825 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, willychavarria.com, maxfieldla.com

The Henrik Vibskov pop-up arrives at Culture

Danish designer, artist and musician Henrik Vibskov's first Los Angeles pop-up has landed at Tom of Finland's legacy boutique, CultureEdit, in Hollywood. A boxing-themed exhibit promoting Vibskov's spring and summer collection, the Unboxing Waltz Tutorial, features a faux bright orange boxing ring in the center, with shelves and tables of clothing, shoes, perfume, accessories and more. The pop-up will run until April 14. 6757 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, henrikvibskovboutique.com, cultureedit.com

Mate the Label arrives on Platform

Los Angeles-based brand Mate the Label is hosting a seasonal residency at Platform in Culver City through May 31. A female-founded brand, Mate is known for its commitment to non-toxic dyes and the use of organic fabrics for its products. The brand sells sportswear, bodysuits, jackets, bras and underwear for women, loungewear and sleepwear as well as sweatshirts, sweatpants and t-shirts for men and children. 8840 Washington Boulevard, Suite 108, Culver City, matethelabel.com

Made on Market Street opens in Beverly Hills

Los Angeles continues to fascinate beloved artist and former Angeleno Jean-Michel Basquiat. After the exhibition Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure, closed in January, comes another, Made on Market Street. Opening at Gagosian in Beverly Hills, Made on Market Street would be the first exhibition of Basquiat's work created while the artist was living in Los Angeles between 1982 and 1984. (This was during the time he was dating Madonna.) The exhibition, which was curated by Fred Hoffman with Larry Gagosian, features around 30 of Basquiat's rarely loaned works, and also brings together groups of his works that have not been exhibited together since their creation. (Gagosian Gallery had three exhibitions in Los Angeles featuring Basquiat during his life.) The exhibition is open until June 1. 456 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, gagosian.com

Palm Angels Opens New Store at South Coast Plaza

Italian brand Palm Angels has expanded its presence in the United States by opening a new store at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. (There are Palm Angels stores in Las Vegas, Miami and New York.) The new SoCal store features the spring and summer collection as well as an exclusive capsule collection in a mix of white ceramic, bleached cedar wood and glossy finishes . Don't forget to look for palm tree-themed wallpaper in walk-in closets. Additionally, as part of its spring and summer collection, Palm Angels sells kids' T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, socks and sweatpants ($65 to $365) featuring the works of Keith Haring. 3333 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, palmangels.com

New MSCHF exhibition at Perrotin

If you were on Instagram or TikTok last year, you probably came across MSCHF's Big Red Boots, worn by celebrities, influencers and everyday people. Now you can experience this and more (in real life) at Brooklyn art collective Art2's solo exhibition at Los Angeles' new Perrotin Gallery, starting April 6. MSCHF (short for Miscellaneous Mischief and Pronounced Mischief) had his first solo exhibition at Perrotin in New York in 2022. His follow-up show on the West Coast offers a second-act themed showcase, featuring new works, including a second iteration of his Drop #59, Museum of Forgeries, which involved Andy Warhols Fairies (this time it's all about Pablo Picasso's Le Poisson, with the carved wood sculpture now a school of fish and yes, there's a trap) ; Public universal car, which connects to a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser and files number 84 Key4All; and Bootleg, a humorous version of the Big Red Boots equipped with partially hairy legs. Art2 is visible until June 1st. 5036 W. Pico Blvd., perrotin.com

Ed Ruscha / Now Then arrives at LACMA

(Museum Associates / LACMA)

Since the late 1950s, artist Ed Ruscha has explored the ins and outs of Los Angeles in his work after leaving Oklahoma City to study commercial art. Seven decades later, Ed Ruscha/Now Then, which is billed as his first comprehensive cross-media retrospective in 20 years, examines the artist's methods as well as some of the familiar subjects he painted. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art presents his early works that he created during his travels through Europe, as well as his installations for the Venice Biennale, Chocolate Room (1970) and Course of Empire (2005 ). You can also view Ruscha's photos of Los Angeles from 1965. The exhibition is open until October 6. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, lacma.org

Jil Sander opens boutique in Beverly Hills

Milan-based Jil Sander recently opened a new boutique, its fourth in North America, in Beverly Hills on South Santa Monica Boulevard, offering ready-to-wear, accessories, handbags and shoes in the luxurious and minimalist aesthetic of the brand. In the sartorial mix, you'll find the full collections for women and men as well as iconic pieces such as the versatile Cannolo bag, available in multiple sizes and handmade in Italy. 9970 S. Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, jilsander.com

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy at Dover Street Market Paris

Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garons and Dover Street Market has invited Scottish designer Charles Jeffrey of Charles Jeffrey Loverboy to create pieces for the new Dover Street Market store opening in Paris this month. (Jeffrey also created pieces for the opening of the Comme des Garons Trading Museum renewal last year.) The mission was to revisit the Loverboy archives for tailored suits and jackets and reimagine them. So you'll discover suits with polka dot appliqué patches and frayed edges, as well as dog tag collars and sophisticated metal brooches on mini Scottish kilt pins. This collection will be available for in-store purchase at Dover Street Market Paris (look for the Rei Kawakubo Curates exhibition featuring hand-picked designers and items from Kawakubo) and Trading Museum Comme des Garons in Tokyo. If you're not heading to France or Japan soon, you can shop Loverboys' festive spring and summer collection at charlesjeffreyloverboy.com.