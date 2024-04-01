How Coach used data to make its Tabby Bag a success

Gen Z didn't fall in love with Coach by accident.

In 2021, Coach set a strategic goal of attracting what it called the perennial Generation Z customer. The company carried out consumer segmentation and realized that it was a buyer with a classic style, who would invest in his purchases and whom Coach thought he could convince.

But Coach had to figure out how to reach them. Not long ago, consumers perceived it as an older brand, more of a maternal brand, said Alice Yu, Tapestrys vice president of global consumer analytics, bluntly. Coach has revamped its image, but public perception may take time to change.

Coach began meeting with buyers to learn more about its target customer, then Jennifer Yue, Coach's vice president of strategy, spoke with Fabio Luzzi, head of data and analytics at Tapestry to develop a plan . Using a dashboard the data team had created, they found that the Tabby attracted many young buyers who then had a high lifetime value for the brand. The style, characterized by its front flap, featuring an elongated tab at the bottom secured with a C-shaped clasp, was first released in 2019, as accessible luxury in the United States was losing ground to its high-end European rivals. The hardware and classic design, inspired by an archival Coach style from the 1970s, appealed to the Gen Z shoppers the brand wanted to attract.

They needed more validation, however. Their consumer research had also discovered, through their purchases in Coach stores, that these shoppers were often attracted to the Tabby, even if they remained ambivalent about the Coach brand as a whole.

We can really create a franchise with this, and this can really become an icon, Yue said in reflection. That really impacted what we started doing in terms of product development.

Gain momentum

They briefed the design team and began releasing new iterations of the bag, including different sizes to ensure they were offered at entry-level prices. They also began devising strategies to center the bag as the flagship product in their marketing. They built on Yu's team's idea that this Gen-Z group was looking for ways to feel more confident. In 2022, Coach featured the bag prominently on the runway and launched its Courage to Be Real campaign with Lil Nas X. It followed in 2023 with the In My Tabby and Wear Your Shine campaigns and continued to introduce new varieties Tabby like quilted version. All the while, they continued to test and refine to make sure the product and message resonated.

The Tabby quickly grew in size. Average weekly searches for the bag in the United States began increasing in 2021 and jumped 368% in 2022, according to data from Trendalytics, a market intelligence platform. Search volume continued to increase through 2023, although at a more moderate pace. Trendalytics also found that global engagement around Tabby across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Pinterest increased with each campaign. The biggest increase occurred in April 2023, amid a pop-up tour Coach was organizing around the bag and a campaign with Jennifer Lopez featuring the Tabby.

Regarding winning calls, CEO Crevoiserat has repeatedly touted Tabbys' success, noting in February 2024 that it had outperformed expectations, nearly doubling from last year and overindexing with new and younger consumers at a level above average. [selling price].

An impact on bags

The strategy could also strengthen younger shoppers' overall impressions of Coach bags. In the first half of 2021, Coach was ranked as the fourth favorite handbag brand among U.S. teenage girls in investment bank Piper Sandler's biannual Taking Stock With Teens report. In the first half of 2022, it rose to number one, a position it maintained until the end of 2023, with sharing naming it as its favorite brand on the rise.

Yue said data dashboards have allowed them to understand what actually works to acquire that perennial target consumer of Generation Z. They can break out the data in terms of price, style or number of SKUs across different channels . In her nearly ten years with the company, including six years in global merchandising, she has seen teams such as merchandising and design begin to systematically integrate data into the mix at the earliest stages of a project. This led to benefits like higher conversion rates and higher average sales prices.

We've done a lot better over the past few years at identifying areas that will actually impact our business, Yue said. Historically, some of these may not have focused as much on the consumer, but they are now much more integrated there, as are many of our sales goals. I think it had a significant impact.

There may be cases in which people are not immediately convinced by the data, where art and science or magic and logic, in Tapestry's preferred terminology, clash. According to Yue, an older member of the team doubted the market potential of the archival-style Coachs Swing Zip bag among Gen Z. But during their testing, they found that the group loved it.

The goal, however, is not for data to trump everything else. This is about giving decision-makers more information and a firmer basis on which to choose a course of action.

We're fashionable, so there are some things where the artistic elements are really important, Paransky said. Then data is created and some of that stuff for a particular product or campaign becomes less artistic because we're getting the data in order to have more certainty about what's happening or not happening.

