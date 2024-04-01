Fashion
Bride makes her own wedding dress and surprises guests with 'dramatic reveal'
An Australian bride pulled off an epic fashion surprise on her wedding day!
Jasmine Fernandez, a Sydney-based designer specializing in bespoke clothing, spent months secretly making her own wedding dress. She then surprised the groom, his bridesmaids and all of his guests with “a dramatic reveal” of her unique look during her ceremony.
“I loved having the element of surprise,” she tells PEOPLE of her secret dress project. “I always wanted to keep it a secret and reveal it to all my friends and family.”
In a video she shared on Tic Tac, Fernandez captured the amazed reactions of her five bridesmaids upon seeing her dress for the first time at her October 2023 wedding in Sydney. The clip has since gone viral, garnering over 640,000 likes.
“Their reactions were simply incredible,” she recalls. “It made me so happy and really emotional!”
As for the groom, Fernandez says, he “totally bawled his eyes out” watching her walk down the aisle. “It was incredibly beautiful and leaves me with a huge smile even now as I recount the moment,” she told PEOPLE.
Fernandez says the idea of creating her own dress and making a surprise reveal was inspired by her Lebanese heritage.
“In my culture, I grew up with weddings being such a monumental moment in your life, a union that is extremely celebrated in my family. As a young girl, I was always very excited to see for the first time the unveiling of a bride in her dress. “For me, it was the most wonderful anticipation, given that I love fashion,” she explains.
Although she says she initially considered buying a dress because she was worried the process of making her own would be too stressful, she was put off by “a really horrible experience” at a bridal boutique she visited.
“The person who chose me didn't make the experience special at all, and I actually left with tears in my eyes because I had never felt so insecure,” she recalls. “But it actually did me a favor and solidified my decision to make my own wedding dress.”
She even upped the ante by deciding to also do a second one, Gatsby the magnificent-themed dress for her reception.
Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The process took Fernandez six months, including “many late nights,” as she began with sketches and then drafted patterns for the two dresses. She made a series of “canvas” test versions of the dresses in inexpensive fabrics to get the perfect fit and design.
“Everything was completely designed, drawn and sewn by myself,” she told PEOPLE, while the behind-the-scenes process can be seen in another video she shared on TikTok.
Her formal dress featured a backless, low-waisted silhouette and layers of champagne and ivory tulle ruffles, creating a dramatic 16-foot train with 27 tiers.
“With every step, it almost looked like a floating cloud. It was extravagant and fanciful,” Fernandez says of the design. “I always wanted a dress that pushed the boundaries a little, something unique and quirky that was completely a vision of me and my personality.”
The dress was also detailed with a French lace corseted bodice adorned with beads and 3D flowers, a beaded belt, fully beaded lace sleeves, and a heart-shaped lower back cutout. “I wanted that extra element of surprise for the guests as I walked down the aisle,” she notes of the cutout.
Although Fernandez says there were “a lot of ups and downs” during her clothing-making project, she feels incredibly proud of herself for succeeding. “He did [my wedding experience] so personal,” she adds of her own original model.
Through the project, she also found a new niche as a designer.
“I have had so much positive feedback and interest from others [about my wedding dress]. This is why I decided to launch my brand, Jasmineto make custom wedding dresses for other women and create an enjoyable and beautiful experience for them,” she shares.
