How did we do it? Review of SwimSwam's Final NCAA Men's Power Rankings





The 2024 NCAA men's championships concluded Saturday night with the Arizona State Sun Devils winning the program's first-ever national championship title in dominant fashion. Leon Marchand and co. weren't taking anything for granted, but barring something drastic, the Sun Devils weren't going to be denied the title this season. Too much firepower, too much depth. There was a general consensus on which teams would finish in the top six overall, and our final power rankings ended up hitting those positions right on the money. Things got murkier after two teams finished in the top 10 we chose to place outside, and several others in the 10-20 range overperformed or underperformed compared to the SwimSwam authors' expectations. . (I would brag with my ballot being the most accurate, but my Pick 'em contest results negate that, even though my team's score saved a top 50.) 2023-24 NCAA Men's Power Rankings Below, find the top 25 teams from the championships alongside our final edition of the Power Rankings, as we look at what we did well, what we did poorly and what we achieved.really wrong. MEN'S NCAA RESULTS VS SWIMMING PICKS FINISHING TEAM FINAL POWER RANKING DIFFERENCE 1 Arizona State Sun Devils 1 2 Cal's Golden Bear 2 3 Florida Alligators 3 4 Indiana Hoosiers 4 5 North Carolina State Wolf Pack 5 6 Tennessee Volunteers 6 7 Texas Longhorns 8 1 8 Stanford Cardinal 7 1 9 Virginia Tech Hokies 11 2 ten Notre Dame fighting the Irish 15 5 11 Georgia Bulldogs 9 2 12 Auburn Tigers 13 1 13 Ohio State Buckeyes 12 1 14 Michigan Wolverines 14 15 Louisville Cardinals 19 4 16 Texas A&M Aggies ten 6 17 Virginia Cavaliers 16 1 18 Mustang SMU 24 6 19 Alabama Crimson Tide 17 2 20 Minnesota Golden Gophers H.M. + 21 Florida State Seminoles 20 1 22 USC Trojans 18 4 23 Purdue Boilermakers 25 2 T-24 LSU Tigers H.M. + T-24 Pittsburgh Panthers NR + WHAT WE ACHIEVED The top five spots were correctly predicted by our staff during the women's competition, and this time we landed the top six. Nobody allowed Indiana to beat Florida, which they almost did, losing just two points after the Gators outscored them by 16 in the 400 freestyle relay. Florida also eliminated a key relay.

The only other correctly predicted position was 14th-ranked Michigan, although Notre Dame was ranked below them and beat them, and Texas A&M was ranked above them and finished below them. WHAT WE WRONG TOP 10 Texas didn't get as much of a diving boost as usual with zero “A” finalists on the boards, but they still exceeded our expectations by taking 7th place ahead of Stanford. The Longhorns had six double-digit scorers, led by Luke Hobson 's 43. The Cardinal has always had strong relays, but only three swimmers scored individually and when we ranked them, we were surely counting on more than nine of Andrei Minakov . If it wasn't for Jack Ryan By diving, Stanford would have slipped to 9th place.

's 43. The Cardinal has always had strong relays, but only three swimmers scored individually and when we ranked them, we were surely counting on more than nine of . If it wasn't for By diving, Stanford would have slipped to 9th place. Virginia Tech got off to a slow start to the season, at least from an outside perspective, and their rankings were all over the place, going as high as 8th pre-invitation and as low as 14th pre-conference. We placed 11th and they ended up placing in the top 10 in 9th position, with all five relays placing in the top 10 and three of them placing in the top seven.

The big miss in the top 10 of our ranking was Notre Dame. After an 18th place finish, the program's best result in 2023, the Fighting Irish fought to reach a decisive 10th place in 2024, despite losing their top scorer last year, Jack Hoagland.Chris Guiliano was the big story for Notre Dame, scoring 45 points and leading the team to three top-10 stints, butTommy Yantonwas also significant in scoring 17, earning an “A” final appearance in the 200 backstroke. OTHER SURPRISES Three teams in the top 20 made significant progress relative to our rankings: Louisville, Texas A&M and SMU.

Louisville didn't get much credit, being picked to finish 19th, but the Cardinals came in 15th with three double-digit scorers. This included Murilo Sartori who didn't score last season, and Ilia Sibirtsev who did not qualify for either 2022 or 2023. Sibirtsev followed a PB in the 1650s at the ACCs by losing six more seconds at the NCAAs to finish 8th in the first heats.

who didn't score last season, and who did not qualify for either 2022 or 2023. Sibirtsev followed a PB in the 1650s at the ACCs by losing six more seconds at the NCAAs to finish 8th in the first heats. There was no consensus on where Texas A&M would go, with writers' picks ranging from 8th to 13th. The Aggies finished 15th, with the relays failing to score any significant points. Baylor Nelson and diver Victor Povzner scored the lion's share of their points.

and diver scored the lion's share of their points. SMU was largely underrated at 24th, while the Mustangs jumped to 18th after the transfers of Hoagland (41st) and Danny Kovac (14) delivered big points and the 800 free relay also got on the board.

(14) delivered big points and the 800 free relay also got on the board. The other big mover relative to our rankings was USC, who was picked to finish 18th and finished 22nd. Their divers participated, but perhaps not as much as expected. UP AND MOVE Three teams entered the top 25 that we didn't select: Minnesota, LSU and Pitt.

The Golden Gophers got 22 points from a freshman diver YuTong Wang who dazzled with two appearances in the “A” final in the springboard events. Bar Soloveychik also set personal bests in the 500 and 1650 freestyles for a total of 18 points.

who dazzled with two appearances in the “A” final in the springboard events. also set personal bests in the 500 and 1650 freestyles for a total of 18 points. For LSU, it was mainly Carson Paul , who scored 18 points in diving. Croatian freshman Jere Hribar made an impressive NCAA debut, scoring in the 50 freestyle.

, who scored 18 points in diving. Croatian freshman made an impressive NCAA debut, scoring in the 50 freestyle. The writers were warned by a Spencer Penland that Pitt had the potential to surprise with his divers. No one picked them to finish in the top 25, but the Panthers finished tied for 24th behind 24 points. Cameron Cash who finished 4th on the 3 meter and 9th on the platform.

that Pitt had the potential to surprise with his divers. No one picked them to finish in the top 25, but the Panthers finished tied for 24th behind 24 points. who finished 4th on the 3 meter and 9th on the platform. The teams we ranked in the top 25 that failed to make the rankings were Wisconsin, Arizona and BYU, picked to have a record of 21-22-23.

The 31st-ranked Badgers failed to score in any relays and sent only three non-relay-only swimmers to the meet.

Arizona (27th) did not score as much as expected in the relays (six points), although diving Gage Dubois (13 points) almost propelled them into the top 25.

(13 points) almost propelled them into the top 25. BYU (35th) mainly relied on Jordan Tiffany to secure a place in the top 25, but they were overrated by our writers. They only scored seven points (all Tiffany), but even if the Cougars had matched their psychological sheet total (17), they would have been 30th. 2024 NCAA MENS FINAL RANKINGS Arizona State 523.5 Cal 444.5 Florida 378 Indiana 376 State NC 318 Tennessee 231 Texas 189 Stanford 177 Virginia Tech 172 Notre Dame 132 Georgia 116 Auburn 100 Ohio State 92 Michigan 87.5 Louisville 84 Texas A&M 81 Virginia 80.5 USM 59 Alabama 56 Minnesota 40 Florida State 34 USC 31 Purdue 25 LSU/Pitt 24 Miami (FL) 21 Missouri/Arizona 19 Fleece 18 Penn 17 Wisconsin 16 Brown 11 UNC9 Penn Street 8 BYU 7 Utah 6 George Washington 3 North West 1

