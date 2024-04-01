22 Western Fashion Outfit Trends 2024





1 this versatile vest GORGLITTER Women's Denim Vest 1 this versatile vest GORGLITTER Women's Denim Vest Credit: Amazon If you really want to embrace the cowboy aesthetic, you'll need a denim vest. The great thing about vests is that they almost never go out of style, so I promise you'll put them to good use. 2 this statement belt B-Low The Belt B-Low The Belt Women's Bri Bri Belt, Black/Silver, S 2 this statement belt B-Low The Belt B-Low The Belt Women's Bri Bri Belt, Black/Silver, S A good belt can go a long way with an outfit. You can easily elevate a simple jeans and t-shirt look with a double-buckle silver belt. 3 this casual t-shirt The Laundry Room This Is Not My First Rodeo Oversized T-Shirt 3 this casual t-shirt The Laundry Room This Is Not My First Rodeo Oversized T-Shirt Credit: Revolver I mean, the shirt says it all. This graphic tee is so cute and such an easy way to be fashionable. 4 this denim essential Levi's 726 high waisted flared jeans 4 this denim essential Levi's 726 high waisted flared jeans Credit: Amazon Flared jeans are back! Pull out a pair and wear them with a tank top and cowboy boots for an easy western look. 5 this unique piece Fahsyee Faux Motorcycle Suede Short Biker Coat 5 this unique piece Fahsyee Faux Motorcycle Suede Short Biker Coat Impossible to adopt the cowboy aesthetic without a fringed jacket! Pair this one with jeans and a t-shirt and you're set. 6 this top with a touch of originality Pixie Market Owen Western Tank Top with Belt 6 this top with a touch of originality Pixie Market Owen Western Tank Top with Belt Credit: Shopbop We know, regular tanks can be a bit…simple. This buckle is the perfect way to add a little fun to a classic piece. 7 this wardrobe essential Steve Madden Loren – Faux Leather Straight Trousers 7 this wardrobe essential Steve Madden Loren – Faux Leather Straight Trousers Credit: Nordström If you are looking for pants to replace your jeans, count on leather pants. They will elevate your look and are the perfect stylish pants to wear on a night out. 8 this absolute MOMENT ouepiano cowboy boots for women 8 this absolute MOMENT ouepiano cowboy boots for women Credit: Amazon A western boot full of crystal?! Need. Love. To want. Add to cart ASAP. 9 this timeless layer Levi's Women's Ultimate Western Shirt 9 this timeless layer Levi's Women's Ultimate Western Shirt Credit: Amazon You can't go wrong with a classic denim button-up. This one features Western-inspired features like pointed pockets and pearl snaps. ten this everyday pair HISEA Cowboy boots ten this everyday pair HISEA Cowboy boots Credit: Amazon These classic brown boots have a vintage look, which makes them very attractive. Ride them like a cowboy! 11 this shiny accessory Pointelle Heaven Mayhem Earrings 11 this shiny accessory Pointelle Heaven Mayhem Earrings Credit: Revolver If you're looking for your next earring, look no further. This pair will elevate any outfit. 12 this cowgirl essential Queue Essentials Western Style Straw Hat 12 this cowgirl essential Queue Essentials Western Style Straw Hat Credit: Amazon A good hat is an essential element for following the western trend. Wear it and you'll be instantly ready for Bey's next concert. 13 this western upgrade Levi's Women's 501 Original Chaps 13 this western upgrade Levi's Women's 501 Original Chaps Credit: Amazon Upgrade your classic 501s with a pair of these black chaps from Levi's. The details are too good to miss, but they're subtle enough to easily pair with any top. 14 this turquoise piece SELOVO Genuine Leather Bolo Tie 14 this turquoise piece SELOVO Genuine Leather Bolo Tie Credit: Amazon You can't rock the western trend without a bolo tie. You'll thank us later. 15 this tote bag FashionPuzzle small fringed shoulder bag 15 this tote bag FashionPuzzle small fringed shoulder bag Credit: Amazon Fringe? Yes please! The neutral color of this bag pairs well with black and brown, so wear it however you want! 16 these fun shorts SweatyRocks Women's High Waist Fringe Hem Shorts 16 these fun shorts SweatyRocks Women's High Waist Fringe Hem Shorts Credit: Amazon With festival season around the corner, it seems like the perfect time to get yourself some fringed leather shorts. 17 this classic knit Duke Collection FP Concho Belt 17 this classic knit Duke Collection FP Concho Belt Credit: Free People Pro tip: Add a matching belt to your sweater for the perfect tone-on-tone moment. 18 this basic essential Ekouaer short tank top 18 this basic essential Ekouaer short tank top Credit: Amazon A plain white tank top is your #1 wardrobe essential and the easiest way to achieve the Beyoncé look. 19 this timeless boot Ankis Black Cowboy Boots 19 this timeless boot Ankis Black Cowboy Boots Credit: Amazon These black western boots can be worn all year round. Yes, you can even wear them during the summer! Wear them under a long skirt to give an original touch to your outfit. 20 this piece of outfit Sweet Creature Chaps Skirt in Simple Leather in Brown 20 this piece of outfit Sweet Creature Chaps Skirt in Simple Leather in Brown Credit: Revolver If you're ready to get on board with the trend, you'll want to pick up some suede chaps. Wear them over simple denim shorts to make your outfit a little more extra. Cassie Anderson is the fashion director for Cosmopolitan, where she leads celebrity styling and fashion continuity for the brand's print magazine and digital platforms. Cassie joined Cosmopolitan after 10 years of editing and styling at Harper's Bazaar. Cassie has also styled for other Hearst titles, including She, Town and countryAnd Squire. Follow her fabulous feed – featuring the A-list talent she styles – on Instagram And Tic Tac. Danielle is the fashion editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers the US and UK ready-to-wear markets and handles fashion for all covers and fashion features in books and online. When she's not working in print, she covers all the latest fashion trends and digital news. Danielle started as a fashion intern for Cosmopolitan in 2016 and has been a part of the magazine ever since. Follow her journey in the fashion industry on Instagram.

