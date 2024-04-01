Connect with us

Fashion

Jill Biden Redresses Her Shock Pink Coat and Dress for the 2024 Easter Egg Roll

Jill Biden Redresses Her Shock Pink Coat and Dress for the 2024 Easter Egg Roll

 


Jill Biden on Monday pulled something she already wore out of her closet for the 2024 Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House. For the event alongside President Joe Biden, the first lady chose a shock pink coat and dress which she paired with suede boots.

Jill Biden pink coat dress, WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 1: First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, reads the book

Dr. Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House on April 1 in Washington, DC

Getty Images

The coat featured strong, rounded shoulders and an asymmetrical design with buttons. It also included a small hip tie. Her matching dress fell below the knee, but was shorter than the coat.

jill biden pink coat dress, LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: First lady Jill Biden of the United States meets with Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at number 10 Downing Street on May 5, 2023 in London, England. A string of foreign dignitaries visit Downing Street as they are in town for the coronation of King Charles III. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Akshata Murty (left), wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Jill Biden on May 5, 2023 in London.

Getty Images

Biden had worn the ensemble before. Last year in May she wore it in London for the coronation of King Charles III. The day before the big event, Biden visited Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on set. She accessorized with Dior slingback heels.

Jill Biden pink coat dress, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden's pink coat dress (C) and Brigitte Macron (R), wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, speak to students at Silver Spring International Middle School during a 'a tour of the Planet Word Museum in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jill Biden (center) and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, during a tour of the Planet Word Museum in Washington, DC, December 1, 2022.

AFP via Getty Images

In 2022, she wore this look during a meeting with Brigitte Macron when she accompanied her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, on their official state visit to the White House. The first ladies attended a poetry reading at the Planet World Museum, where Biden again wore the pink coat and dress, choosing pink pumps as a footnote.

Biden is both a fan of monochrome styles and repeats previous outfits.

jill biden pink coat dress, WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 01: U.S. President Joe Biden whistles to launch the White House Easter Egg Roll with first lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn April 01, 2024 in Washington, DC. The White House said it expects thousands of children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs on the White House lawn, a tradition started by President Rutherford B . Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House April 1 in Washington, DC

Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 01: (LR) First Lady Jill Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff greet guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on April 1, 2024 in Washington, DC. The White House said it expects thousands of children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs on the White House lawn, a tradition started by President Rutherford B . Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff greet guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn April 1, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Getty Images

At the annual Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that dates back to 1877, the Bidens hosted about 40,000 people and Jill read books to a group of children, among other activities.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 01: (LR) Pink Coat Dress First Lady Jill Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff greet guests during the House Easter Egg Roll Blanche on the South Lawn on April 1. 2024 in Washington, DC. The White House said it expects thousands of children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs on the White House lawn, a tradition started by President Rutherford B . Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn April 1, 2024 in Washington, DC

Getty Images

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/jill-biden-easter-egg-roll-2024-pink-coat-dress-1236293609/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: