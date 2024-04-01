Shop Ralph Lauren's Spring Sale Up To 50% Off

Connect with us

In my humble opinion, no brand deserves a pride of place in your spring and summer wardrobe more than Ralph Lauren. What can I say ? Something about that Polo Ralph Lauren logo, whether on chinos, leather boat shoes, or across the chest of a pastel polo shirt, evokes spring for me. It's so fresh, so classic, and currently, SO on sale.

For a limited time, Ralph Lauren is having an online sale with best-selling PRL pieces up to 40% off, as they claim. I did some research (and by that I mean I looked through all the products they had on sale) and found the best clothing, shoes, and accessories that were marked down, and some pieces are even at over 50% off.

Obviously, this sale won't last long. Sizes are already selling out quickly; there is no doubt why. Spring is coming, and PRL is PRL-ing! Add these styles to your rotation for easy, lightweight, and stylish looks whether you're heading to a garden party, the office, or the beach. There is something for every taste.

Double Knit Full-Zip Hoodie

Polo Ralph Lauren Double-Knit Full-Zip Hoodie

Now 28% off

Double Knit Jogger Pants

Polo Ralph Lauren double-knit jogging pants

Now 28% off

Double Knit Bomber Jacket

Polo Ralph Lauren Double Knit Bomber Jacket

Now 32% off

Stretch chino pants

Polo Ralph Lauren stretch chino pants

Now 53% off

The Colden packable jacket

Polo Ralph Lauren – The Colden Packable Jacket

Now 31% off

The iconic Oxford shirt

Polo Ralph Lauren The iconic Oxford shirt

Now 44% off

Cotton V-neck sweater

Polo Ralph Lauren cotton V-neck sweater

Now 30% off

Regular fit striped jersey rugby shirt

Polo Ralph Lauren regular fit striped jersey rugby shirt

Now 28% off

The iconic knitted polo shirt

Polo Ralph Lauren The iconic knitted polo shirt

Now 45% off

Washed stretch chino pants

Polo Ralph Lauren washed stretch chino pants

Now 39% off

Double Knit Sweatshirt

Polo Ralph Lauren double-knit sweatshirt

Now 28% off

Long-sleeved knitted polo shirt

Polo Ralph Lauren Long Sleeve Knit Polo

Now 48% off

RL fleece sweatpants

Polo Ralph Lauren – The RL Fleece Sweatpants

Now 28% off

Polo Bear regular fit jersey T-shirt

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Regular Fit Jersey T-Shirt

Now 28% off

The RL 9.5

Polo Ralph Lauren 9.5″ The RL Fleece Shorts

Now 39% off

Hoodie

Polo Ralph Lauren Hooded Jacket

Now 29% off

Regular fit printed stretch poplin shirt

Polo Ralph Lauren regular fit printed stretch poplin shirt

Now 36% off

Hybrid hooded anorak

Polo Ralph Lauren Hybrid Hooded Anorak

Now 29% off

Cotton chino cap

Polo Ralph Lauren cotton chino ball cap

Now 22% off

Ranger leather boat shoe

Polo Ralph Lauren Ranger leather boat shoe

Now 40% off

Polo Bear leather belt

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Leather Belt

Now 39% off

Braided leather belt

Polo Ralph Lauren braided leather belt

Now 39% off

Pack of 3 invisible socks

Pack of 3 pairs of invisible socks Polo Ralph Lauren

Now 25% off

3 Pair Pack of Tech Athletic Crew Socks

Polo Ralph Lauren Tech Athletic Crew Socks 3 Pack

Pack of 3 striped socks

Pack of 3 striped socks Polo Ralph Lauren

Technical leather case

Polo Ralph Lauren technical leather case

Now 48% off

Retro Round Metal Sunglasses

Polo Ralph Lauren Retro Round Metal Sunglasses

Now 28% off

