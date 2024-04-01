Steve Stricker's Daughter Izzi Roasts Her Golf Outfit in Cute Video

There isn't much to criticize Steve Stricker about in his golf game over the course of his career. Twelve-time PGA Tour winner. Seven-time major winner on the PGA Tour Champions. Ryder Cup captain in his home state of Wisconsin. Winner of numerous prestigious awards for his work on and off the golf course. The list goes on.

But his fashion?

This is an other story.

And his daughter Izzi, who's spending more time with Dad on the golf course these days, did what any good teenager would do: roasted him on social media in the most adorable way possible.

Izzi spent the weekend with Steve, serving as his caddy at the PGA Tour Champions' Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage, California. During the event, she took a break to evaluate her wardrobe choices over the years. This included her hairstyle at the time.

Steve Stricker's Daughter Izzi Roasts Her Dad in Wholesome Video at Galleri Classic

“We went through the archives and we got some brutal photos,” Izzi, a Waunakee high school senior and Wisconsin Badgers golf recruit, told him at the start of the video.

The first was a photo of Steve wearing a mullet from probably the 1990s.

“Is that a mullet?” she asked. “If you zoom in, you have a lot of hair there.”

Apparently Stricker's good friend Tiger Woods was wondering the same thing.

“Tiger texted me last week and asked if I had a mullet,” Steve said.

But Izzi likes this look.

“He always puts gel in his hair like that in the morning and I think he has flashbacks,” Izzi said, as they both laughed. “It's a good hairstyle. Overall, smooth, nice.”

At 57, Steve said: “I wish I had it there. Not much there.”

The hairstyle must have been hereditary at that time. A photo of Steve with his wife, Nicki, who has been his caddy for years, has emerged.

“Now he’s a mullet,” Steve interjected, as he and his daughter shared a good laugh.

Izzi agreed. “Mom looks good,” she said. “She looks different, but she looks good.”

Steve Stricker's Fashion Didn't Pass the Izzi Stricker Test

Steve's fashion needed some work.

Izzi, who won the WIAA Division 1 high school state golf championship as a junior and senior, rated his shirts in the following two photos. She gave them a “five” and a “two” on a scale of 1 to 10.

“Oh, my God. Oh,” she said of a polo shirt.

“What is that? It looks like a curtain,” Izzi said, laughing.

A photo of the family, including a young Izzi, was next, taken at a golf tournament. Izzi was in her mother's arms.

“She was definitely a mama’s girl,” Steve said. “I never could hold her. But now look at us today (as they hugged). But back then I couldn't touch Izzi.”

Steve Stricker's daughter, Izzi, was his caddy during one of his major championships last year.

The two are inseparable these days and Izzi has been a part of her father's biggest moments on the golf course over the past two years.

She was there when Steve was assistant captain of the United States' victory at the Presidents Cup in 2022 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. She approved of his look at this event as they looked at a photo of the family together.

“You had some nice outfits there, I remember,” Izzi said. “It was fun. Ten out of 10.”

Then a photo appeared of the two posing with the huge trophy Steve won at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship last May, his sixth major championship at the time. Izzi also played a role in the victory. She caddied for Steve for the first time at the tournament.

“We tied that day as well. You remember ? » Izzi reminded him.

“Definitely 10 out of 10,” Steve said.

Izzi beat him to it.

“Eleven out of ten,” Izzi said, smiling.

“Good memories of that one,” Steve said.

This past weekend, the Galleri Classic provided more memories for Wisconsin's first family of golfers. Stricker is tied for sixth with Izzi on the bag.