Kim Kardashian is all dressed up in a bodycon dress and layers of crosses at a family Easter party





Kim Kardashian never hesitates to show off her curves. The reality TV star, 43, took to her joint TikTok account on Sunday, which she shares with her eldest daughter, North West, 10, to wish her followers a happy Easter. “Happy Easter, Jesus loves you,” she captioned the video with West and his mom Kris Jenner showing off their holiday outfits. The Skims founder showed off her fit figure in a white outfit lace-up mermaid dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin ($1,601) for the family reunion, which she paired with a layered Chrome Hearts cross necklace. For Kim K, Easter is just another reason to show off her amazing body. Kimandnorth/TikTok The Kardashian star, 43, posted a cute TikTok over Easter with her daughter North and mom Kris Jenner. Kimandnorth/TikTok The mom of four stunned in a busty white mermaid dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. She completed the look with a chunky silver necklace and a slicked back bun. Kimandnorth/TikTok The dress features lace-up elements along the bust and back of the dress and is made from a slightly sheer linen fabric. Kim wore her black hair slicked back into a bun, the better to show off her stacks of diamond-encrusted crosses. The necklace appears to be the same one the mother of four previously wore to boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday party in November 2023. She also kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum. In the video, North wears a denim skirt and jacket adorned with painted embellishments while Kris Jenner, 68, wore a pastel purple ribbed skirt and matching bell-sleeved top with her own cross necklace. The Surprised Easter Mom and Host Had Many Holiday Surprises in Store for Her Family, Including Matching Gifts Easter themed pajamas of Cozy Earth for everyone and Skims bunny slippers before the brood changes into fancy clothes. Among the many surprises Jenner had in store were matching Easter pajamas for the whole family. Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kardashian's daughter Chicago, 6, was dressed for the occasion in a pastel feathered dress that she wore with her cousins ​​Dream, Stormi and True. Khloekardashian/Instagram The girls completed their vacation look with metallic cowboy boots that matched the color of their dress. Kim Kardashian/Instagram Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner looked adorable in a white Rodarte dress adorned with a bow and Khlo Kardashian opted for a simple beige A-line midi dress. Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! The Next Generation Kardashian kids were also dressed in their best for Easter, with daughter Chicago, 6, wearing adorable matching pastel feathered dresses and metallic boots along with her cousins ​​Dream Kardashian, 7, Stormi Webster, 6, and True Thompson, 5. The American Horror Story star's kids: Delicate, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, pulled double duty this holiday, attending the extravagant Easter celebration with their mother before dining at Nobu Malibu with their father, Kanye. West and his girlfriend, Bianca Censori. It's getting harder and harder to keep up with this stylish bunch.

