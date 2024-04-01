Shop 17 Pastel Spring Fashion Essentials





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! Popular fashion trends like understated luxury and the rich mom aesthetic have inspired many people. We to give up bright colors in favor of neutral colors. Muted shades of brown, white and gray became go-to choices for the blouses, dresses and shoes we would wear on a daily basis. Victoria Beckham, Sofia RichieAnd Hailey Bieber led the charge for minimalist yet luxurious ensembles that we loved and felt inspired to recreate. Now that spring has officially made its presence known, there's no better time to change things up. Incorporating powdery pastel shades into your wardrobe is a subtle way to celebrate the new season without rocking neon looks. We've rounded up our favorite pastel spring fashion essentials from go-to retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Reformation, and REVOLVE. Scroll ahead to see our top picks. Tops 1. Our Absolute Favorite: You might be tempted to put away your turtlenecks for good because of spring, but not so quickly. This long sleeve option is made from a lightweight material that won't cause you to overheat when the weather warms up.

2. Zipped: There's no denying that we love anything that's comfortable. This half zip hooded sweatshirt comes in the cutest purple shade and will keep you warm despite the brisk spring winds.

3. Preparation style: Is preppy fashion at the top of your list of styles to try this spring? Shop this Y2K inspired argyle vest to make your Gossip Girl Wishes come true!

4. Totally Tulle: This one-shoulder blouse is a whimsical dream. It features a tulle shoulder strap that gives way to a corset with a ruffled tulle bra and hem.

5. Slay Outerwear: Pastel fashion essentials don't always have to be romantic and flowy. This BLANKNYC Utility Jacket features lightweight fabric and an avant-garde design. Dresses 6. Retro Glitter: Embrace 70s-inspired style with this spaghetti-strap mini dress. It features flower-inspired sequins along the bra and hem.

7. Enchanted Forest: Reform Frankie dress is the perfect essential in your spring wardrobe. The tea garden lampshade features floral accents on a silky sage green material. It features thin, sleek straps that practically blend into the skin.

8. Queen of coquettes: If you love the whimsical romance of the flirtatious aesthetic, you'll want to take a look at this flirty Free People dress. It features lace straps that give way to a slight cutout before giving way to a floral print. Down 9. Mini-moments: Mini-skirt-loving fashionistas will swoon over Reformation Veranda skirt in the shadow of Madonna. Powdery pops of yellow and blue florals pair effortlessly with deeper shades of brown and blue.

10. Relaxing atmospheres: If you were wondering, you can ttotally pastel rock loungewear. Amazon Essentials Fleece joggers come in a soft light yellow shade that will brighten up any room you enter.

11. Upgrade Ya: Achieve effortless refined style with help from Reformation. Gale mid-rise satin bias pants in mineral tint. It's a powder blue color that you can mix and match with neutral and vibrant shades. Plus, it comes in three other options, including a trendy animal print.

12. Sports Spice: Whether you're a pickleball pro or love to channel the sporty aesthetic, this mini skater skirt is the best of both worlds.

13. Approved by the office: Looking to bring your love of pastels to the office? These high waist pants are available at Target in a subtle light green color and a baby pink shade as well.

15. Rainbow Hugs: We're obsessed with Kurt Geiger London's unique handbags, but the designer's accessories are just as impressive. These silver hugs feature a rainbow of pastel gemstones, providing the perfect springtime glow.

16. Ballet-Core Cutie: Mesh ballerinas are all the rage. Jeffrey Campbell Releve Crystal-Embellished Mary Jane Flats in pastel pink elevates the popular shoe trend using crystal embellishments.

17. Statement Creator: Prepare to receive endless compliments every time you rock Camper's. Kobarah Slingback Sandals. They feature an eye-catching design, which is sure to spark endless questions about where you got them.

