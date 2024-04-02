Best Deals from REI's Sales Section April 2024





REI member sales may be over, but there are still great deals to be found on the outdoor retailer site. The REI sales section currently has thousands of deals on popular brands like Cotopaxi, Disappointed And Fjällrävenmore REI options house brand. REI's sale section has thousands of deals from brands like Fjallraven, Cotopaxi, … [+] Allbirds and more right now. Illustration: Forbes / Photos: Retailers The REI sales section is not only a great place to find discounts on camping and hiking gear, it's also full of deals on clothing and shoes from seasons past. So whether you're revamping your gear for the warmer months ahead or looking to take advantage of winter clearance discounts, you're sure to find some tempting deals. Here are the best deals available right now. The best offers from the REI sales section at a glance: Best REI deals on clothing: Cotopaxi is known for its colorful and well-made designs. This insulated jacket is lightweight, water-repellent and has a wet hood that helps keep the cold out. This great price is currently only available in the colorway pictured, but it's the best price you can find for the jacket online right now. Durable and attractive, these Prana shorts will comfortably take you from a hike to happy hour. They're stretchy, moisture-wicking and UPF 50+ rated to protect you from the sun's rays. At more than half off, this deal is the best price you can find for these shorts, but it's limited to the sepia shade. Smartwool makes some of the best base layers on the market, and this one is a bestseller. At $80, it's certainly still an investment, but this top will keep you warm, comfortable, and dry no matter what conditions you venture into. These lightweight, durable pants are ripstop and made with UPF 50+ fabric, perfect for your next big adventure. This great price is available in three colors for an impressive 50% off. REI cooperative Fjallraven Kiruna Padded Insulated Parka (Women's) Buy at REI If you're looking for a coat that will keep you dry and warm on rainy spring walks, this Fjallraven parka is a great option. The coat is warm and water-resistant, and this deal is the best price you can find online right now. This basic fleece is a great transitional piece, and it's currently half price in all sizes in black and brown. Keep in mind that this style has been discontinued, so this may be one of your last opportunities to acquire it. Best REI deals on outdoor and travel gear: Cotopaxis bags are made from 100% recycled fabric, so each bag is unique. This simple bag cinches at the top and can hold 18 liters of gear. It also has a front pocket and an internal hydration sleeve (although you'll need to provide your own water bag). This 25% off deal is the best price you can find for the Streamlined Pack online. The Rumpl blanket is made of the same material as a classic down jacket, so it will keep you nice and warm. It is also easily machine washable. Versions of this blanket often go on sale, but this discount is the best price you can typically get for this size. A headlamp is ideal for everything from navigating a dark campsite to an evening stroll around the block. The model is a dual beam design that emits up to 375 lumens up to 88 meters. It also offers a rugged IPX7 rating against dust and water. Black Diamond has a red version of this headlamp available for a few dollars less, but $33 is the best price online for the black and white options. If you're a fan of Douglas Adams, then you know that a towel is the most important tool an interstellar hitchhiker can have. Even if you're staying on the edge of the planet, a good towel will keep you dry and can double as a blanket (or even a yoga mat, in the case of this non-slip model). Grab it with 30% off now. If you are looking for a camping stove, this Coleman model is a great option. It has three burners, simple push-button ignition, and a built-in carrying case. We've seen this stove on sale for as little as $120 in the past, but it's still a good opportunity to save $50 on the design. Best REI deals on shoes: Ideal for walking and running, these breathable sneakers provide extra support without unnecessary weight. While 19% doesn't seem like a huge discount, it's unlikely you'll see these sneakers on sale for a much lower price anytime soon. REI cooperative Merrell Thermo Chill Mid Waterproof Boots (Women's) Buy at REI If you do a lot of winter hiking, take a look at these Merrell boots. They're lightweight, insulated, and feature removable contoured insoles to keep you supported throughout your hike. Psst, they're also on sale for 50% off right now. Lightweight and breathable, these casual Allbirds are perfect for everyday wear, especially when the weather warms up. You can also machine wash the insoles if necessary to keep them fresh. This deal is the best price we've seen for these sneakers, but it's only available in two colorways at the moment. These Hoka sneakers are another great everyday shoe. Their lightweight, supportive foam can handle casual runs and long days on your feet. This deal is currently only available in one colorway, but it's the best price we've seen for the Bondi 8.

