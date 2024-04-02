Healing generational trauma through fashion

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of his campus.

As humans, we dress as much as we breathe. In fact, I think about my clothes at least three times a day. I think about what I've worn, what I'm wearing now, and what I'll wear tomorrow. I even imagine what I would wear on the red carpet even though I'm far from a celebrity.

Clothes have a big influence on my identity, which leads me to just one question: why?

I am an Indian born in Canada and a second generation immigrant. Like all children who lacked motor skills from one to three years old, I was dressed from head to toe by my parents. They dictated the clothes in my wardrobe and my outfit for a particular day or occasion. In other words, I first discovered clothes through my parents' clothing practices. But their decisions weren't driven by the moment. Rather, they were influenced by their experiences as Indians in Canada.

My parents moved to Canada with their respective families in the 1980s when I was nine years old. Unfortunately, it was an unwelcoming time for immigrants. Both my mother and father experienced the highest forms of oppression and discrimination. Their adolescence has undoubtedly had a negative impact on their present and future bodies. As a result, my brother and I suffered the cultural aftereffects of our parents' experiences.

I had the pleasure of speaking with my parents about their experiences dressing me, in which these ideas about generational trauma emerged.

I went to a pretty wealthy school. People wore polo shirts and loafers, and Calvin Klein. I wanted all these things but I couldn't, my mother remembers. I think that's why we bought the best of everything for you.

That’s when a light bulb went off in my head. And ifI thought, my clothing practices are nothing more than an extension of these ideas? As a child of the diaspora, discovering the reasons why I dress the way I do is just as important as identifying my ancestral history. So let's do this with distinctive pieces from my wardrobe.

Little Mermaid nightgown

Photo by Ektaa Dewan

How adorable is this nightgown! Growing up, my favorite movie was The little Mermaid. There was something about the way Ariel sang (and Prince Eric's appearance) that made my four-year-old heart swoon. I made my parents watch this movie probably five times a month and, rather than complain about my obsession, they bought me this gorgeous nightgown from the Disney store around 2006.

The material is listed as polyester but feels like satin, and I've worn it to death. The two straps on the back are literally hanging by a thread. Yet I just can't part with it. At first glance, I would say that this nightgown makes me nostalgic, but, with my mother's voice in my head (We bought the best of everything for you), this nostalgia turns into worry.

The control my parents had over the way I dressed makes me wonder what experiences influenced their shopping habits. Arcadia says that dressing your child revolves around six simple considerations: comfort, color, fabric, pattern, taste and occasion. But I think they left one out: assimilation.

Dressing your child is a crucial task. This not only makes them presentable to society, but also allows parents to control how they want their child to be perceived, this is the basis of material identity. This nightgown was purchased specifically for this. For me, this means that I am cultured by watching Disney films and that I am middle class by origin. In other words, it allows me to fit in something my parents were deprived of when they were growing up.

When asked if they considered my identity when dressing me, my parents admitted that they didn't want me to look too Indian and they didn't want me to be too Indian . [me] being singled out because of how they were around my age.

What a heartbreaking conclusion at 21, that the basis of my identity is rooted in my parents' traumatic experiences. The same people who held my hand while crossing the street, the people who hug me when we meet up, and the people who tell me at least once a day that they love me. How is it that my expression is rooted in their pain? It doesn't seem fair because it isn't.

Short black sweater

Photo by Ektaa Dewan

Let’s fast forward about 10 years. I'm 14 years old, a freshman in high school, and just starting to come out of my shell. I no longer rely on my parents to dress me, but in many ways they still have control over what I do and don't wear. Plus, my high school had an obnoxious dress code that I was always too afraid to question until I found this sweater.

My high school experience was just as monotonous as, I'm sure, many people's. I was one of five brown girls in my class, and although I loved standing out, it caused a lot of self-sabotage. I constantly compared myself to the other girls in my class and always wanted what they had. Having experienced the same thing, my mother did her best to prevent it from happening, but nothing could stop it.

In 2016, cropped sweaters like the one pictured were everywhere. In my mother's eyes, this sweater was just a piece of fabric. For me, it was my moment of rebellion. I bought it at Marshalls with my own money and wore it at least once a week from then on. The first time I wore it to school, I paired it with a black tank top underneath to avoid having a dress code imposed on me by my teachers. A few weeks into winter, I started taking a few more risks. I would wear a tank top underneath and take it off in the little bathroom stall when I got to school (if you're reading this, sorry, Mom).

The virality of short sweaters appealed to me. My closest friends wore them, popular girls wore them, and even celebrities like Kylie Jenner wore them. They were a sign of status and value. I wanted to be seen in exactly the same way.

When The Rosenrot » wrote: “Consumption is now usurped as the basis of identity”, they showed how important investment in clothing can be for explorers of self-expression.

Although I think my search for validation was rooted in self-awareness, I was also trying to find myself in consumer ideologies.

The Rosenrot went on to say that the act of buying [and] using […] becomes a source of pride to cover our personal insecurities, childhood traumas and loneliness.

This sweater has been my source of happiness, of acceptance, of overcoming my feelings of unworthiness. It was through buying and wearing it that I felt closer to the Western version of myself that I wanted to be.

There is a clear and direct ripple effect between my parents' experiences, the way they dressed me as a child, and the way I started dressing as a teenager. The generational trauma experienced and the desperate search for assimilation are not simply the product of the pain endured by my parents. It is a direct reflection of built systems that fail to include immigrants and the children of immigrants in ideological conventions and fashion conversations.

Recycled V-Neck Top

Photo by Ektaa Dewan

Nearly eight years later, my wardrobe (and my life) has completely changed. I no longer live with my parents and, as a result, my integration into the real world is much more difficult. What I wear gives me control over the chaos of adulthood.

I saved this top on a hot summer day last year. Before, the top was much boxier and longer, which didn't reflect my style at all. So I took it upon myself to transform the top into something I identify with. I hemmed the shirt, tucked in the sides, washed it and voila! It's basically a whole new top!

I come from a line of tailors. In fact, my great-grandfather was a tailor in 1940s Kenya, and when I was 10 or 11, my Naniji (grandmother) taught me how to thread and use a sewing machine. Since then, I've made skirts, tops, and even blankets in the shape of mermaid tails (don't ask). In the summer, I'm passionate about upcycling. I cleared my desk of books and pens and filled it with pins and thread instead.

Sewing is a way for me to be creative and exercise control. It also allows me to communicate with my tailor ancestors. This is why, for me, dressing up is so much more than not being naked. It's about deciding who I want to be and how I want to influence those before and after me.

With each generation, diasporic families continue to weaken the hold that trauma has on us. We begin to deconstruct the institutional and cultural deficiencies of the West that position us as other. I firmly believe that fashion is a way for us to achieve this. We need to start asking ourselves why we choose to wear what we do and where our style comes from. It is through this that we can understand and question the power inflicted on children of the diaspora to submit to Western culture.

In my case, I started by wearing what my parents bought me, then I started rebelling against parental expectations by looking for fashionable items, and finally I started inserting my hands into the creative process of creating and dressing. But am I still looking for this assimilation that my parents and I so clearly dreamed of since I was a child? My answer is that I don't think it necessarily goes away. But I'll be damned if I don't try to overcome it.