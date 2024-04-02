Aditya Birla Fashion to spin off Madura business into separate listed entity, plans to raise funds after process





Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Monday announced the demerger of its fast fashion and retail business Madura Fashion & Lifestyle into a separate listed entity aimed at unlocking value creation opportunities. A logo of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (abfrl.com) The ABFRL Board of Directors, in its meeting held on Monday, authorized the management of the company to evaluate the vertical split of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business, according to a company statement. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. “The proposed demerger will create two separately listed companies, independent growth engines, with distinct capital structures and parallel value creation opportunities,” the statement said. Additionally, following the completion of the proposed demerger, ABFRL will “raise growth capital within 12 months” to strengthen its balance sheet and pursue this significant growth opportunity, it added. The Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL) business consists of four fast fashion brands – Louis Phillippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England – as well as casual wear brands, viz. American Eagle and Forever 21. It also has a brand license for the Reebok sportswear brand and Van Heusen's loungewear business, which will be spun off into a separate listed entity, it said. In FY23, MFL contributed 8,306.97 crores to ABFRL's consolidated turnover of 12,417.90 crores. “This portfolio has built a leading position over a long period and has a proven track record of consistent revenue growth, profitability, strong free cash flow and high return on capital,” he said, adding that “the entity will have a strong balance sheet to support its future growth aspirations”. The MFL business was acquired by the Aditya Birla Group in December 1999 from the Indian unit of Coats Viyella, a British multinational manufacturing clothing, footwear and performance materials. Indian Rayon and Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, had acquired Madura Garments, the ready-to-wear division of Madura Coats Ltd, including the rights to its premium brands in Saarland and Middle East. East for 236.23 million. After the spin-off of MFL, ABFRL will have the Pantaloons and Style Up businesses, focusing on value-added retail. In addition, it will also have an ethnic portfolio spanning multiple occasions, price points and consumer segments, including a designer wear portfolio. It will also have a portfolio of luxury activities, including The Collective, Galeries Lafayette and other selected luxury brands. In addition, it will also have the TMRW business, which has a portfolio of digital-focused fashion brands. After necessary approvals, the demerger of MFL will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement, and all shareholders of ABFRL will have an equal shareholding in the new entity, it adds. “The proposal will be subject to all statutory approvals from the ABFRL Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, regulators, and other customary approvals,” the statement said. Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said this development aims at a more simplified and streamlined architecture to unlock distinct value creation opportunities and is poised to significantly improve long-term value for parties. stakeholders. “The evolution of this portfolio has perfectly reflected the evolution of consumer trends, with a play encompassing all the major value creation opportunities. As the platform enters its next phase of growth transformation, there is an opportunity to reassess capital structures to optimize different parts. of the portfolio,” he said. After the demerger, the remainder of ABFRL's business will focus on high growth segments where there are tailwinds related to the shift from unbranded to brands, premiumization, the rise of super premium and luxury and the rapid growth of digital brands focused on Generation Z. says. Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd rose 3.02 percent to 211.70 each on BSE.

