Drew Barrymore had the sweetest reaction to her daughter Olive wearing her wedding dress





Drew BarrymoreThe 11 year old provided the sweetest nostalgia! On Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore ShowThe 49-year-old host shared that her daughter, Olive, surprised her by wearing the dress she wore for her wedding ceremony in 2012. Will Kopelman. “The other night I came home and was told Olive had a surprise for me,” Barrymore said. “And so I walked into the room and she was standing there in my wedding dress. And I looked at her and I was like, 'Oh my God, you're so beautiful.'” Arturo Holmes/WireImage She continued, “I told him, 'Actually, this is technically the second time you've worn this dress because you were in my belly for six months when I wore it. And I'm saving it for you and your sister.” For the ceremony, Barrymore wore a custom Chanel gown designed by Karl Lagerfeld that featured tulle, feathers and a black satin belt. Barrymore and Kopelman married in 2012 in a ceremony at the actress' estate in Montecito, California. In 2016, the couple – who started dating in 2011 – released a joint statement announcing the end of their marriage. Besides Olive, the First 50 dates The actress and the talent consultant share daughter Frankie, 9. Before her marriage to Kopelman, Barrymore was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002. Years after their separation, Kopelman married to Alexandra Michler in 2021. Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images In a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Showthe actress spoke frankly on removing her self-imposed stigma around divorce after the end of his three marriages. “I felt so ashamed about the divorce and for some reason something happened and I said, 'I don't want to feel this way anymore,'” Barrymore explained. “And it just slipped my mind. And I just thought that when you divorce, you're saving the precious asset that we have on this planet, which is just our time.” She continued: “When you are truly in a situation that is not functioning in the optimal way that she hopes and wants to be, we accept it and we improve our quality of life by moving forward. And divorce now to I don't.” I'm not ashamed of that. I am totally liberated. » RELATED CONTENT:

