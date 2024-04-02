Paris Super Chic Fashion Week unveils spectacular collections at the Renaissance Nobel Eiffel hotel





Bella Fashion Designs Women's Collection Photo credits to: Patrick Ngongolo Bindi Fashion Designs Women's Collection Photo credits to: Augustin Photographies Francesca Milano Couture Photo credits to: Patrick Ngongolo Bella Fashion Designs Men's Collection Photo credits to: Patrick Ngongolo Finale of the Bella Fashion Designs women's collection Photo credits to: Nar Oganyan UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — On February 18, 2024, the prestigious Renaissance Nobel Eiffel hotel was transformed into a haven of haute couture and avant-garde to host the Super Chic Paris Fashion Week event. Showcasing a dazzling array of designs, the event proved to be a treat for the fashion forward-thinkers, with a lineup featuring renowned designers and boutiques. Headlining the event, the illustrious Bella Fashion Designs presented a captivating fusion of women's and men's collections that exuded elegance and sophistication. Francesca Milano Couture wowed audiences with her exquisite women's collection, showcasing impeccable craftsmanship and timeless allure. Bindi Fashion Designs stole the show with its chic range of women's and children's clothing, capturing hearts with its unique blend of contemporary style and playful charm. Adding the perfect finishing touch to the runway looks, a team of talented artists from Make Up Art Academy Paris worked their magic, creating stunning hair and makeup styles that perfectly complemented the creations. Independent hairstylist Yazid Himeur provided his expertise, ensuring that each model radiated confidence and allure as they walked the catwalk. One of the highlights of the afternoon was the special guest appearance of internationally renowned model Myracle Brunette, whose presence electrified the catwalk with her unrivaled charisma and poise. As Miss Teen Nation Universe 2024 from New York USA, her participation added an extra layer of glamor and excitement to the event, cementing its status as a must-see spectacle in the fashion world. In conclusion, the Super Chic Paris Fashion Week event held at the Renaissance Nobel Eiffel Hotel was a resounding success, showcasing the best of haute couture and paving the way for future trends and innovations in the industry. From stunning designs to exceptional performances, it was an unforgettable celebration of the style, creativity and enduring charm of Parisian fashion. Website: www.superchicfashionweek.com

Instagram: @bellafashiondesigns223

Beauty partner: Makeup Art Academy Paris (Instagram @makeupartacademyparis)

Photo Credits: Augustin Photographies (Instagram @augustinphotographies)

Nar Oganyan (Instagram @nar.oganyan)

Patrick Ngongolo (Instagram @patphotographie)

