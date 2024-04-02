Palestinian women help make their prom dress dreams come true | News





A local fairy godmother is giving away beautiful dresses for free so more local teens can realize their dream of attending prom. Hannah Kessel of Slocum collects a variety of formal dresses so she can gift them to local Cinderellas who otherwise wouldn't attend the ball without them. While teaching high school a few years ago, Kessel heard heartbreaking stories from students who didn't go to prom because they couldn't afford a pretty dress. Recently, Kessel prayed about how to help girls in need and decided that collecting formal dresses, shoes and accessories would be the answer. “I have experienced the heartbreak of so many teenagers who cannot afford a dress, whether for prom, homecoming or any other special occasion,” Kessel said. Many of these girls chose not to attend out of fear and embarrassment. I think this would be a great way to give back to the community and allow the recipients to walk away knowing that they are loved and cherished. So far, Kessel has collected about two dozen dresses from friends, her own daughters and even former students. The dresses come in all colors, short and long, and range in size from small to extra large. My mission is to collect and distribute prom, formal, bridesmaid or other special occasion dresses to middle and high school girls in financial need in our community, Kessel said. This would give girls an opportunity that would provide a special experience to young women whose financial circumstances are such that they would not otherwise be able to attend such events. Now, she encourages other women to donate their old prom dresses of any size, length or color to the cause by bringing them to Jamies Therapeutic Touch at 1730 Crockett Road in Palestine, during business hours, i.e. from 9:15 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. I searched and contacted people in Palestine to find a small vacant space to transform into a welcoming atmosphere where girls can come and try on freely and leave with a dress they feel confident in, Kessel said. Jamie Rhone, owner of Jamies Therapeutic Touch, responded almost immediately and offered a room at his spa to store the robes. Kessel said many women hold on to their old dresses in an attempt to hold on to the past, but giving them to someone else can be more rewarding. I challenge you to help me with this process and spread the word to donate every special occasion dress anyone might have, because I promise the reward will be far greater than you can shake a stick at. imagine, she said. Donations of shoes and accessories are also welcome. Kessel steamed all of the dresses, but hopes a local dry cleaning company will support her cause by cleaning the dresses. Kessel can pick up dresses and other items and asks people to text her at 903-724-4863 if they can donate. Please text Jamie Rhone at 903-948-7760 to schedule a time to drop off donations at Jamie's Therapeutic Touch.

