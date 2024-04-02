Which schools have sent men's and women's teams to the same Final Four?

What's better than advancing deep into the NCAA Tournament? Simultaneous March Madness is happening! With two big wins in the 2024 tournament, NC State doubles up in the Big Dance – advancing to the Final Four in the men's NCAA tournament and the women's NCAA tournament.

In the men's game, No. 11 seed NC State beat No. 4 seed Duke 76-64. In the women's game, No. 3 seed NC State knocked off No. 1 seed Texas, 76-66. Has this ever happened in NCAA tournament history? Has a school ever won both national championships in the same year?

1983: GEORGIA BULLDOGS

After advancing to the Final Four, both Georgia teams ultimately lost to the eventual national champions. In the men's tournament, No. 4 seed Georgia was eliminated by No. 6 seed NC State, which went on to beat Houston in the national championship game. On the women's side, the No. 2 seed Bulldogs were eliminated by USC, who went on to win the title against Louisiana Tech.

1999: DUC BLUE DEVILS

Duke nearly cut down both nets in 1999, advancing to the Final Four as the No. 1 seed on the men's side and the No. 3 seed on the women's side. While both teams advanced to the national championship game, they each failed to win a title on the line. The men lost to No. 1 seed UConn, 77-74, while the women lost to No. 1 seed Purdue, 62-45.

2002: OKLAHOMA EARLIER

In the women's tournament, No. 1 seed Oklahoma eliminated Duke in the Final Four, 86-71. However, the Sooners lost to 1-seed UConn in the national championship, 82-70. The men's team failed to get past fifth-seeded Indiana, losing 73-64 in the national semifinals.

2003: LONGHORNS OF TEXAS

Led by TJ Ford, the No. 1 seed Longhorns looked like legitimate contenders, but they were ultimately eliminated 95-84 by No. 3 seed Syracuse in the Final Four. The second-seeded women's team suffered a similar fate, losing to No. 1 seed UConn, 71-69, in the Final Four. Like the 1983 Georgia teams, both Texas teams lost to the eventual national champions.

2004: UCONN HUSKIES (WIN TWO CHAMPIONSHIPS)

The University of Connecticut was a hotbed of basketball talent in 2004. UConn entered both NCAA tournaments as a No. 2 seed, and their teams were loaded with talent. The men's team had six players who went on to play in the NBA: Ben Gordon, Emeka Okafor, Charlie Villanueva, Josh Boone, Hilton Armstrong and Marcus Williams. The women's team included five future WNBA players: Diana Taurasi, Barbara Turner, Ann Strother, Jessica Moore and Ashley Battle. The men beat No. 1 seed Duke and third-seeded Georgia Tech to win the national title, while the women beat No. 7 seed Minnesota and top-seeded Tennessee. series n°1, to win the championship. It was the first time a school won both titles in the same year, but it would not be the last.

2005: MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

The Michigan State women's team entered the 2005 NCAA Tournament as the top seed and advanced to the national championship, where they ultimately lost to No. 2 seed Baylor, 84-62 . On the men's side, No. 5 seed Michigan State knocked off No. 1 seed Duke and No. 2 seed Kentucky to advance to the Final Four. However, the Spartans' luck ran out against No. 1 seed North Carolina, who defeated them 87-71. UNC ultimately won the national championship against No. 1 seed Illinois.

2006: LSU TIGERS

While LSU made two great runs, both teams were eliminated in the Final Four. On the men's side, fourth-seeded LSU lost in the Final Four to second-seeded UCLA, 59-45. In the women's tournament, the No. 1 seed Tigers were defeated by No. 1 seed Duke, 64-45.

2009: UCONN HUSKIES

Led by Maya Moore, Renee Montgomery and Tina Charles, No. 1 seed UConn defeated No. 2 seed Stanford in the Final Four, 83-64, then destroyed third-seeded Louisville, 76-54, to win the women's national title. . The men's team entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed, but ultimately lost to No. 2 seed Michigan State, 82-73, in the Final Four.

2011: UCONN HUSKIES

Two years after the Lady Huskies won the national title and the men's team finished in third place, the roles reversed in 2011. Kemba Walker and the men's team won the championship as the top seed No. 3, beating fourth-seeded Kentucky and the eighth. top seed Butler in the Final Four. Meanwhile, on the women's side, No. 1 seed UConn lost to No. 2 seed Notre Dame, 72-63 in the national semifinals.

2013: LOUISVILLE CARDINALS

Led by Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Luke Hancock and Gorgui Dieng, Louisville entered the men's NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed. In the Final Four, they defeated ninth-seeded Wichita State and fourth-seeded Michigan to win the national championship. The women's team consisted of 5 seeds who qualified for the national championship after defeating fourth-seeded Purdue, top-seeded Baylor, second-seeded Tennessee, and second-seeded California . However, they ultimately lost to No. 1 seed UConn, 93-60.

2014: UCONN HUSKIES (WIN TWO OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP)

Ten years after making history, UConn has done the unthinkable again. They are the only school to accomplish this feat, and the Huskies have done it twice. In 2014, the women's team made that national championship look easy, as Breanna Stewart and Co. won every match in resounding fashion to capture their second of four straight national titles. Expectations weren't as high for the men's team, which entered the tournament as the seventh seed. However, behind Shabazz Napier, DeAndre Daniels and Ryan Boatright, they defeated No. 8 seed Kentucky to win the national title.

2016: SYRACUSE ORANGE

On the women's side, No. 4 seed Syracuse advanced to the national championship game, where it lost to No. 1 seed UConn, 82-51. The men's team entered a Cinderella run as a 10 seed, but was unlucky to win the title, losing to No. 1 seed North Carolina in the semis. -national final, 83-66.

2017: SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

Before NC State, the most recent school to be represented in both Final Fours was South Carolina in 2017. Their top-seeded women's team won the title, defeating second-seeded Stanford in the semi-finals. national final and second-seeded Mississippi State nationally. championship match. In the men's tournament, the seventh-seeded Gamecocks lost to No. 1 seed Gonzaga, 77-73, in the national semifinals.

