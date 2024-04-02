Fashion
Woman defended after refusing to wear half-sister's handmade wedding dress
A FORMER bride has been defended for refusing to wear a wedding dress her half-sister had handmade for her.
In a recent article shared with the popular Am I the asshole? Reddit forum, the woman asked if she was wrong for not wearing the outfit. She then explained that when she and her current husband got married a few weeks ago, she paid for most of the wedding, while her father covered some of the other costs.
She then noted that her father's girlfriend had a daughter she called Zoey who was getting a degree in fashion. According to the Reddit user, Zoey offered to make the dress for the big day.
She wants to enter the wedding dress industry once she graduates. When I started planning my wedding, she offered to design and make my dress, the woman explained. At first I was hesitant because I couldn't wait to choose my own dress.
The former bride noted that since she didn't know her half-sister very well since her father had only been dating Zoey's mother for two years, she gave the student the opportunity to make the dress, thinking that this could be a great opportunity for them to bond. She also clarified that she saw some of the prom dresses Zoey made while she was in college, so her design work honestly looked good.
However, she noted that when they met to discuss the dress, she realized they had different opinions on the outfit. She added that when the dress was finished, it wasn't what she expected.
I realized our styles were drastically different, but we still managed to agree on a design. I gave Zoey my measurements and asked her to update me. She did not do it. Every time I asked her how she was doing, she told me she would send me pictures of her progress when she got home (she never did), she explained. It took longer than expected to complete and I didn't receive the dress until a month before my wedding. It looked nothing like the design we had agreed on. It was the wrong color, the wrong style, everything.
According to the Reddit user, the dress wasn't something she wore, and it looked exactly like the type of dress Zoey would want. After pointing out that she really didn't like this dress, she shared another problem with the outfit, which ultimately encouraged her to tell Zoey that she wasn't wearing it.
When I tried it on, I discovered it was also about three sizes too big. Even though I knew I could probably get it altered, I really didn't want to wear this dress on my wedding day, she continued. I called Zoey and told her I wouldn't wear the dress. I said it looked lovely, but not the style we agreed on, and thought it would be better for me to find a different dress.
She explained that although she offered to pay Zoey for the work, since she had originally made the dress for free, Zoey declined the offer and hung up on the Reddit user. She shared that she then went to a bridal store, where she found a beautiful dress to wear that didn't need much alteration and looked exactly how she wanted.
The woman added that when her big day arrived and she wore her dress, her family, including her father's girlfriend Stella, were not happy.
Zoey seemed on the verge of tears during the ceremony, and Stella gave me dirty looks throughout the reception. When I approached them a little later, they were both short of me. My father, Stella and Zoey left less than an hour after the reception started, she wrote.
She concluded by explaining that her father and Stella called her the next day and told her [her] to know how [shed] » Zoey called out. In the post, the woman went on to recall some of the criticism she received from her family, while emphasizing that her husband and younger sister stood by her in the situation.
It was her first time making a wedding dress and [she] I was delighted to see myself wearing it. They said it was insulting of me not to wear the dress she had put so much effort into,” she continued. I tried to explain why I hadn't worn the dress, but they both insisted that the dress was beautiful and I could have sucked it up.
The Reddit post quickly went viral, with over 9,300 upvotes. In the comments, many people defended the bride's decision to have her own dress, while also criticizing Zoey for the way she designed the initial outfit. They also gave the Reddit user some advice on how to handle the situation with their family.
Zoey disrespected you by ignoring your wishes. As a designer, she must listen to her clients. Plus, the fact that she made the dress way too big means she's not very good at it, one wrote. Return the dress to Zoey and let her know that you appreciated the effort, but it wasn't the dress you wanted and you both agreed. You're sure she'll find someone to appreciate the dress.
You were as fair as possible in rejecting the dress. You were generous to put up with it for as long as you did. If Zoey can't satisfy a customer, she doesn't know what she's doing, another added. I'm sorry your father didn't defend you.
The best thing about being a designer, especially a wedding designer, is listening to the bride and the type of dress she sees herself in. You probably didn't take progress photos because she knew that was her style, not yours. It was your day and your wishes should have been honored, wrote a third. She never prepared you for the fact that this was nothing you wanted.
Other people then criticized Zoey's reaction to her dress being rejected, pointing out that the situation could have been a learning opportunity for her, especially if she wants to work in the fashion industry.
You were way nicer than she deserved in all honesty, leaving clothing updates up to a MONTH in advance is incredibly close, which is why people start their hunts LOT of months in advance – almost a full year, the reader added. Making adjustments takes time, and you were lucky to find a dress you liked and fit on such short notice. She could have seriously compromised your marriage.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/wedding-dress-reddit-handmade-b2521702.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Woman defended after refusing to wear half-sister's handmade wedding dress
- Cities can lead the conversation on responsible government use of AI
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, but no tsunami warning has been issued – India TV
- John Oliver mocks Donald Trump for 'begging for money'
- Turkish opposition party scores major victories in local elections
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 7-13 | Entertainment
- The Amap table tennis delegation represents Brazil in the international competition
- Which schools have sent men's and women's teams to the same Final Four?
- Stage and film actress Barbara Rush dies at 97
- India's EaseMyTrip acquires minority stake in ETrav Tech
- Fights in the Mouse House
- Celebrini and Hutson claim Hockey East Monthly Honours