Woman defended after refusing to wear half-sister's handmade wedding dress

A FORMER bride has been defended for refusing to wear a wedding dress her half-sister had handmade for her.

In a recent article shared with the popular Am I the asshole? Reddit forum, the woman asked if she was wrong for not wearing the outfit. She then explained that when she and her current husband got married a few weeks ago, she paid for most of the wedding, while her father covered some of the other costs.

She then noted that her father's girlfriend had a daughter she called Zoey who was getting a degree in fashion. According to the Reddit user, Zoey offered to make the dress for the big day.

She wants to enter the wedding dress industry once she graduates. When I started planning my wedding, she offered to design and make my dress, the woman explained. At first I was hesitant because I couldn't wait to choose my own dress.

The former bride noted that since she didn't know her half-sister very well since her father had only been dating Zoey's mother for two years, she gave the student the opportunity to make the dress, thinking that this could be a great opportunity for them to bond. She also clarified that she saw some of the prom dresses Zoey made while she was in college, so her design work honestly looked good.

However, she noted that when they met to discuss the dress, she realized they had different opinions on the outfit. She added that when the dress was finished, it wasn't what she expected.

I realized our styles were drastically different, but we still managed to agree on a design. I gave Zoey my measurements and asked her to update me. She did not do it. Every time I asked her how she was doing, she told me she would send me pictures of her progress when she got home (she never did), she explained. It took longer than expected to complete and I didn't receive the dress until a month before my wedding. It looked nothing like the design we had agreed on. It was the wrong color, the wrong style, everything.

According to the Reddit user, the dress wasn't something she wore, and it looked exactly like the type of dress Zoey would want. After pointing out that she really didn't like this dress, she shared another problem with the outfit, which ultimately encouraged her to tell Zoey that she wasn't wearing it.

When I tried it on, I discovered it was also about three sizes too big. Even though I knew I could probably get it altered, I really didn't want to wear this dress on my wedding day, she continued. I called Zoey and told her I wouldn't wear the dress. I said it looked lovely, but not the style we agreed on, and thought it would be better for me to find a different dress.

She explained that although she offered to pay Zoey for the work, since she had originally made the dress for free, Zoey declined the offer and hung up on the Reddit user. She shared that she then went to a bridal store, where she found a beautiful dress to wear that didn't need much alteration and looked exactly how she wanted.

The woman added that when her big day arrived and she wore her dress, her family, including her father's girlfriend Stella, were not happy.

Zoey seemed on the verge of tears during the ceremony, and Stella gave me dirty looks throughout the reception. When I approached them a little later, they were both short of me. My father, Stella and Zoey left less than an hour after the reception started, she wrote.

She concluded by explaining that her father and Stella called her the next day and told her [her] to know how [shed] » Zoey called out. In the post, the woman went on to recall some of the criticism she received from her family, while emphasizing that her husband and younger sister stood by her in the situation.

It was her first time making a wedding dress and [she] I was delighted to see myself wearing it. They said it was insulting of me not to wear the dress she had put so much effort into,” she continued. I tried to explain why I hadn't worn the dress, but they both insisted that the dress was beautiful and I could have sucked it up.

The Reddit post quickly went viral, with over 9,300 upvotes. In the comments, many people defended the bride's decision to have her own dress, while also criticizing Zoey for the way she designed the initial outfit. They also gave the Reddit user some advice on how to handle the situation with their family.

Zoey disrespected you by ignoring your wishes. As a designer, she must listen to her clients. Plus, the fact that she made the dress way too big means she's not very good at it, one wrote. Return the dress to Zoey and let her know that you appreciated the effort, but it wasn't the dress you wanted and you both agreed. You're sure she'll find someone to appreciate the dress.

You were as fair as possible in rejecting the dress. You were generous to put up with it for as long as you did. If Zoey can't satisfy a customer, she doesn't know what she's doing, another added. I'm sorry your father didn't defend you.

The best thing about being a designer, especially a wedding designer, is listening to the bride and the type of dress she sees herself in. You probably didn't take progress photos because she knew that was her style, not yours. It was your day and your wishes should have been honored, wrote a third. She never prepared you for the fact that this was nothing you wanted.

Other people then criticized Zoey's reaction to her dress being rejected, pointing out that the situation could have been a learning opportunity for her, especially if she wants to work in the fashion industry.

You were way nicer than she deserved in all honesty, leaving clothing updates up to a MONTH in advance is incredibly close, which is why people start their hunts LOT of months in advance – almost a full year, the reader added. Making adjustments takes time, and you were lucky to find a dress you liked and fit on such short notice. She could have seriously compromised your marriage.