



The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York recently ruled that shade systems designed to hide wires in an electric shade system and described as clean and seamless were not entitled to trade dress protection . The court characterized these attributes as abstractions, while recognizing the high quality and intelligent nature of the materials. According to the court, the designer of the blinds provided vague descriptions of the generalized types of appearance given by the brackets when installed. However, the designers' own witnesses made it clear that the key elements distinguishing the supports in question from the many shading systems on the market were attractive quality-related features, e.g. the use of brushed metal, precision milling , craftsmanship and sustainability, as well as the perception of value. these features cannot be protected as trade dress. On the other hand, according to the court, the look and feel, i.e., the trade dress of the product, did not distinguish the installments in question from the number of competing shades submitted by the parties. The court described all the competing nuances as being remarkably similar, unless one stands virtually above them. Above all, the court emphasized that standing virtually above them is not how they would be perceived in the real world. Regarding the brackets themselves, the court declared that the genius of the invention did not lie in the aesthetics of the brackets themselves or their quality, but in the unique interior of the brackets in which the necessary wiring is hidden to the operation of an electronic shading system. While the designer figured out how to hide the ugly parts without using caps, and that is clearly part of the claimed trade dress, improving or refining what already exists on the market does not make it protected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.womblebonddickinson.com/us/insights/blogs/window-shade-bracket-design-not-protectable-trade-dress

