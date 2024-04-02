Kendall Jenner wears a delicate white Easter dress with bows





Forget searching for plastic eggs. Kendall Jenner just discovered her “dream” dress for Easter! The model, 28, shared a carousel of images on Instagram on Sunday, as she wore a silky white Rodarte dress while surrounded by greenery. “the dress of my dreams,” Jenner captioned the photos. The dreamy dress featured ruffled sleeves, black bows on the shoulders, a V-neck and a flowy skirt, while the model added her own personal touches. For accessories, Jenner opted for a pair of sunglasses, black pointed-toe heels and gold hoop earrings. She also opted for her favorite middle part for her hair and smiled for the series of wholesome outdoor photos. Jenner's latest vacation photoshoot took place in several different locations, as she showed off her new dress both indoors, sitting on a couch, and in a garden full of greenery. In one photo, she even appeared to drop her sunglasses on the floor, but quickly picked them up to continue flaunting her new favorite fashion piece from every angle. Fans, friends and loved ones also commented in favor of her new dress, including her mom Kris Jenner: “My beautiful princess in her secret garden.” Kris Jenner is delighted with her daughter Kendall's Easter 2024 look.

The model also posed in front of a mirror for a few Instagram Story clips on Sunday, as she gave fans some behind-the-scenes glimpses of her impromptu vacation photo shoot. Jenner's sisters spent much of the Easter holiday in matching pajamas and in the company of their nieces and nephews. Jenner's dress is the Rodartes SS24 bias-cut white silk crepe dress with velvet bows, available for $2,990 at Saks Fifth Avenue. website. “Crafted from silk crepe, this dress from Rodarte showcases a V-neck, accented by short puff sleeves, complemented by oversized, dramatic ribbon bows,” the dress description reads. “This bias-cut style features a trumpet silhouette for added romance.” Kendall Jenner wears a white dress for Easter 2024.

Jenner's previous Easter looks included a pink floral-print maxi dress with puffed sleeves. This year, her sister Khlo Kardashian also put aside vibrant cuts for a more neutral look. Sharing photos of herself with her son Tatum, 19 months, and daughter True, 5, on Instagram on Monday, the Good American co-founder, 39, wished her followers a happy “Resurrection Day” as she showed off her holiday fit. beige dress, sunglasses and nude heels. Kardashian's youngest child also matched her, with Tatum wearing a beige jacket and cute Nikes, while True wore a pink dress and cowboy boots to match her cousins.

