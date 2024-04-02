Remarkable Women: Renita Yahara creates dresses for girls everywhere





(WHTM) – Renita Yahara has sewn her whole life and turned her passion into a goal. “It was my mother who taught me to sew when I was little,” says Renita. “I’ve been sewing forever and I made clothes for my children when they were little.” About eight years ago, Renita received several boxes of fabric and researched how she could put the fabric to good use. She started with pillowcases but wanted to make a bigger impact. “I love making local dresses, so I went back to the computer and the message “Dress a girl around the world” pops up. Renita became the international organization's Pennsylvania ambassador. Dress up a girl around the world “We provide dresses and little dolls that we have to girls who are in need or at risk of being victims of human trafficking,” Renita explained. What started as a goal to make 10-12 dresses a year quickly became far beyond Renita's imagination. Since 2017, they have created over 12,000 dresses; last year they had about 2,500. She works every week with a team of a few dozen volunteers to meticulously assemble dresses of all sizes. The dresses are packaged and delivered to girls in need at home and around the world in countries like Uganda, Haiti and Mexico. The Dress A Girl Around the World logo is emblazoned on each dress and potentially helps save lives. “People who have purchased dresses have told us that this label really deters human traffickers. When the predator looks at that and they see the child with that label and they think, Let's leave her alone, she's being monitored by an organization. The Elizabethtown studio is full of mothers, grandmothers, sisters and aunts sewing love into dresses they will never meet. “We can see that we have really changed their lives,” Renita said. “And I often tell my volunteers: we will never know. Only eternity will tell us the impact these dresses had.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc27.com/community/remarkable-women/remarkable-women-renita-yahara-creates-dresses-for-girls-around-the-world/

