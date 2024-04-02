Op-shop fashion show fundraiser for Te Puke Anglican Church





Ready for the fashion show: Jo Page, Halina Taylor, Benson Taylor and Gill Ludbrook.

Op shop couture is coming to Te Puke this weekend. Te Pukes Anglican Community Care Shop is holding its second fashion show on Saturday. Like the first in 2020, the parade has been organized by store manager Gill Ludbrook and will offer the opportunity to view – and purchase – casual day, evening and sportswear donated by the local community. Unlike the first, Saturday's show will be free of Covid-19 restrictions regarding seating and numbers, and will also feature men's and children's clothing. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. As places are limited, only women's clothing will be on sale immediately after the event, but men's and children's clothing will be back in store next week. These will be good clothes at very good prices compared to what their original price would have been, says Gill. Help comes from Gill's sister Jo Page, who is well known in the Bay of Plenty for her modeling and fashion expertise. She will combine clothes and accessories to show how it is possible to make a good impression without breaking the bank. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Jo is our fashion guru who helps us with a lot of the fitting, clothing and arranging. Many of the models as well as the backstage assistants are store volunteers. They do different jobs and bring plates for afternoon tea and all are very, very helpful and supportive. All clothing on display was donated to the store. A good friend said to me: are you having a fashion show this year? because she couldn't come last time, so I thought about it and thought: yes, we can have one more, says Gill. It was late last year and she was collecting clothes for the pre-Christmas show. The money raised during the event will be used for restoration work on the church and awareness work. The show will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Anglican church hall. Entrance will be by donating something non-perishable to the Te Puke Food Bank. This worked wonderfully last time, we had boxes and boxes. Afternoon tea will be served. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

