



Shein will host a pop-up store in Vancouver, British Columbia from April 11-14 that will do more than showcase the fashion apps' latest collections. Shein is also seeking to assuage criticism over its environmental impact, by highlighting its sustainable evoluSHEIN by Design collection and offering credits to customers who donate clothing. The pop-up will feature a huge selection of women's clothing as well as men's fashion, children's clothing, pet accessories, home goods and the SHEGLAM makeup line. A collection of products from the evoluSHEIN by Design initiative, which promotes the use of responsible materials and manufacturing processes, will be at the forefront. The products of the line are manufactured with a minimum of 30% of preferred materials, such as recycled polyester, forest-friendly viscose or recovered animal corpses, manufactured by suppliers with high social compliance verified by third-party audits and shipped with more sustainable or recycled packaging. The pop-up will also host a clothing donation campaign; Customers can drop off gently used clothing in exchange for a coupon that can be used toward in-store purchases. All used clothing will then be donated to a local Vancouver-based non-profit organization who will recycle and reuse it. Throughout the fourone-day pop-up event, visitors will have the chance to take part in a number of experiences and special offers, including free nail artA 360 degree photo booth and one buy more, get more deals: customers who spend $25 (Canadian) or more can choose from a range of gifts at checkout. Shein has previously held similar pop-ups in EMEA and the US, including a sold-out event in San Francisco. The pop-ups are part of the company's ongoing campaign to showcase its popularity and nurture its growing customer base in the face of continued criticism over its alleged anti-competitive behavior, environmental impact and concerns over the use of forced labor in its factories. Changing the scenario has become essential for the company as it plans to go public in the US as soon as this year.

