A lesson in 1920s fashion history: Flappers, The Bob and many other trends





Four illustrations presenting the fashions of Molyneux, Brialix, Berthe and Vionnet, 1928.GraphicaArtis/Getty Images The little black dress ICYMI and Chanels LBD revolutionized wardrobes Elegant and sumptuously understated, Chanel's 1926 little black dress in crepe de chine was entirely modern. The look adopted black as a fashion color after a long and painful history as a shade of mourning. Additionally, the simplicity of the LBD was a striking change from previous modes. In terms of fabrics, the silhouette proposed by Chanel could be constructed in a variety of textiles, encouraging a democratization of the couture look because it was very recreateable. The look was such a mainstay; the little black dress was suitable for both day and evening; jersey by day, muslin by nightchic all day long! An illustration of Chanel's little black dress by Main Rousseau Bocher, 1926 Chanel's little black dress from 1926 on display at the National Museum of Scotland.Jane Barlow – PA Images/Getty Images The Dress Style The romantic silhouette Less famous, but no less widespread, was another new silhouette of the time nicknamed the Dress Style. In keeping with the times, this silhouette showed off a bit of leg, but unlike the tubular look, there was a bit of body. The dress typically featured a gathered, expansive skirt, but with no visible waistline. It reads as diaphanous, floating and very feminine. French couturier Jeanne Lanvin is most associated with the Robe de Style, but she was one of many designers to offer a feminine alternative to La Garonne's tomboy look. In a 1923 feature film about French actress and fashion darling Regina Camier, Vogue cites how Aided and abetted by LanvinCamier made many converts to Robe de Style. A mannequin wearing a Jeanne Lanvin dress, c. 1925Roger Viollet/Getty Images A Lanvin Style Dress held at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.Metropolitan Museum of Art The best designers of the time Gabrielle Chanel, Elsa Schiaparelli, Jeanne Lanvin, Callot Soeurs, Jean Patou, Madeleine Vionnet, Madame Chruit, Paul Poiret, Norman Hartnell, Sonia Delaunay, Jane Regny, Jeanne Paquin, and Premet. Gabrielle Chanel on Fauborg, St Honoré, Paris.Sacha/Getty Images Elsa Schiaparelli, photographed on March 1, 1934.Sacha/Getty Images Men's Trends of the 1920s If, during this decade, Paris gave the last word in women's fashion, London set the tone for men, notably a certain gentleman named Edward VIII, then Prince of Wales. Suits were reduced from three-pieces to two-pieces, and pinstripes were a popular choice, as were tweeds and flannels; everything that evoked the couture of Savile Row and life in the English countryside, embodied by the prince. Two trouser trends champion this tweedy aesthetic: Oxford Bags (wide-leg trousers said to be inspired by those worn by Oxford rowers) and plus-fours (worn for golf). On the head ? A Magruitte-style bowler hat.

