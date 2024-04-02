Hofstra men's lacrosse wins thanks to Lutfi overtime goal — The Hofstra Chronicle





The Hofstra Pride men's lacrosse team ended their five-game losing streak in exciting fashion against the Monmouth University Hawks on Saturday, March 30. Sam Lutfi scored two goals, including the winner in overtime. Hofstra is now tied with Monmouth, Drexel University and Stony Brook University with a 1-2 conference record. Rory Jones ended his two-game goalless streak with two goals and an assist. Hofstra goalie Sean Henderson had his best game of the season so far, recording 10 saves, including the 100th of his college career. Monmouth goalie Tommy Heller stopped 18 Hofstra shots in the loss. In the first minute of play, Brandon Rispoli was penalized for a 30-second penalty, directly converted into a Hofstra goal. Rory Jones finished off a pass from Griffin Turner to give Hofstra the lead until Monmouth answered moments later. The Pride and Hawks traded goals to tie the game after 15 minutes. Connor Macrae kicked his first of four goals past Henderson in the final minute of the first quarter. Scoring was limited in the first half, as Hofstra and Monmouth were only able to combine for seven goals. Hawks midfielder Sean Ketchen was denied by Blake Cooling on a behind-the-back leaping shot to keep Hofstra awake late in the second half. The Hofstras defense stood tall against Henderson and held off Monmouth shooters to allow just three goals in the first half. I thought we defended better today,” Hofstra head coach Seth Tierney said. [Cooling and Will Delaney] are guys who don't want to let me down. They improved with every opportunity they were given. Late in the half, Cooling forced a turnover that allowed Hofstra to cut a Monmouth possession short. In quick transition, short-stick defensive midfielder Matt Villas joined the attack and scored the first goal of his career to give the Pride a 4-3 lead at halftime. Hofstra's defenders created numerous chances like this throughout the game. The defense has done a lot of work on its circuitry over the seasons, Tierney said. When we roll and cause a turnover, it's a two-possession swing: we take one from them and create one for ourselves. Hofstra took a three-goal lead in the third quarter on goals from Justin Sykes, Jones and Lutfi. Macrae ended the Prides' three-goal run with one of his own in the final two minutes of the game. Macrea's goal changed the momentum and the score knotted at seven. Hofstra entered its first game in overtime since March 26, 2022 against Providence College. Monmouth won the opening faceoff, but JT Roselle forced a turnover soon after. Heller stopped Lutfi once, then Monmouth failed to move the ball to midfield, resulting in a turnover. Before the next possession, Tierney took a timeout, which allowed the Hawks defenders to move away and allow Lutfi to score. Lutfi's goal gave the Pride their first overtime victory since April 6, 2019 against the University of Massachusetts. Hofstra now has new life in the Coastal Athletic Conference tournament race. The Pride will play next Saturday, April 6 at Towson University. Puck drop is scheduled for noon. Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics/Jon Reiss

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehofstrachronicle.com/category/sports/2024/4/1/hofstra-mens-lacrosse-wins-with-overtime-goal-from-lutfi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos