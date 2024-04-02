Fashion Icon Karlie Kloss: Missouri Matters When It Comes to Abortion Rights

Webster Groves native Karlie Kloss took the modeling world by storm in the 2010s before launching a highly successful effort to connect young women to computer coding and, more recently, help relaunch Life magazine.

On Monday, Kloss spoke about another passion: her advocacy for abortion rights in Missouri and the Midwest.

I am one of four girls. I grew up here in the Midwest. My father is a doctor. The idea of ​​reproductive care has never been political in my home, Kloss said. I find the reality of what is happening and how it has become so politicized devastating. Because to me, this is a conversation that belongs between an individual and their doctor and between an individual and their loved ones. For me, politicians should not be involved.

Kloss helped collect signatures in Creve Coeur for the Missourians for Constitutional Freedom initiative, a measure that would legalize the procedure up to what is called fetal viability. This is defined in the initiative as when medical professionals determine that a fetus could survive outside the womb without extraordinary medical intervention.

Before Roe v. Wade is canceled in 2022, Kloss has started the Gateways Coalition, which provides financial and logistical assistance to small clinics that perform abortions throughout the Midwest. She said these facilities, particularly those in Illinois, have become safe havens for people in states like Missouri, where most abortions are banned.

What I really realized, especially after Roe fell, was the fragmentation of care across this country, but particularly in the Midwest, Kloss said. I wanted to do everything I could and I focused on Illinois first, just the infrastructure that's there, the independent clinics, the clinics across Illinois that are really holding the front lines.

She called Missourians' constitutional freedom initiative an opportunity to take it to the ballot and ask Missourians to reinstate protections in our home state.

So there's no need to leave Missouri to receive the life-saving care I believe every woman deserves, Kloss said.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kurt Kloss, 63, of Webster Groves, signs a petition led by Missourians for Constitutional Freedom in an effort to legalize abortion in Missouri, alongside volunteer Stephen Wilder, 24, Monday in downtown Saint -Louis.

A race until the beginning of May

Since launching the initiative earlier this year, Missourians for Constitutional Liberty has raised more than $4.5 million in contributions of more than $5,000. This includes a $50,000 donation from Kloss.

She said the initiative can find support from a wide range of voters, specifically citing a SLU/YouGov poll that showed more than 20 percent of Republican respondents supported the initiative.

They see this as a human problem, Kloss said. And then, the fact is that the ban on triggering that came into force did not include any exceptions, which seems simply unacceptable to me.

Kloss was referring to how Missouri's abortion ban, which took effect in June 2022, contained no exceptions for anyone who became pregnant as a result of rape or incest.

If organizers get about 171,000 signatures statewide, the amendment legalizing abortion could go before voters in August or November. It's part of a trend in other states, including Arizona and Florida, to try to use the initiative petition process to enshrine abortion rights.

Contributors have until May 5 to submit their signatures.

Kloss said there's a reason people around the world care about what's happening in Missouri and other states where abortion is strictly banned.

For me, this question is about dignity, Kloss said. It is about respect and the bodily autonomy of an individual to decide what is right for them in their life, regardless of when they have to make that choice. And so this ban, I believe, we have a chance to overturn.

While she was in town Monday, Kloss participated in a ceremony officially naming a portion of Washington Avenue after her.