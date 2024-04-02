Warhammer 40K fans create high-fashion fan art with the Warp Gala

The Warhammer 40,000 universe is filled with brutality, villainy and endless war. But while there are many terrible tragedies to ponder, there are still bright spots, fantastic spectacles and brotherly bonds. Some fans have begun to explore an alternate universe that highlights the more fun and light-hearted dynamics of Warhammer 40,000, while combining them with high fashion. Welcome to the Warp Gala, a red carpet event set in this alternate history.

In the world of 40K, the current galaxy is in a difficult situation. The Imperium of Man, humanity's last bastion, controls a million, millions of worlds… more or less. The Imperium is a deeply religious and superstitious state, barely able to maintain its vast territory. The Imperium is also defined by the Horus Heresy, a civil war that took place 10,000 years ago. Even though the galaxy's current inhabitants don't know much about this story, its aftershocks still influence much of their lives today. They pledge to worship the God-Emperor of humanity and his sons, demigod generals known as the Primarchs.

I have always been fascinated by the themes of brotherhood and brotherhood reflected in the Primarchs, however minor they appear in the setting, said Sarah, the artist who created the fiction behind the Warp Gala, addressing Polygon on social media. I find that these merits keep them anchored in an era that only knows war.

Sarah, who publishes her art under the pseudonym Mixuen, has reimagined the Horus Heresy, which split the Primarchs in two in a war so epic it earned a 64-book Black Library series, set in alternative called the Hollywood Heresy. .

I'm very late but I'm happy to announce #warpgala40k! I want everyone to join in on the Hollywood Heresy AU fun, so a few art projects and I have banded together to create a collaborative red carpet-themed campaign “Warp Gala”!

Instructions for joining the next twt

My original intention for Hollywood Heresy was simply for the fun of creating a complete alternate universe: a film or drama production made by a close-knit community of cast and crew members with a shared passion for filming the Horus Heresy series. [into something] for the big screen.

So Sarah and other fans cast fictional actors to play the Primarchs in a TV adaptation. The guy who plays Sanguinius, for example, has some of the same noble qualities, but his character also departs from the source material in interesting ways. The Primarchs and their interpersonal dynamics are one of the most important parts of the Horus Heresy series, and these dynamics still play a big role in the current 40K setting. Both Guilliman and the Lion have returned to the loyalist side, while the Traitor Primarchs are running around, wreaking havoc. There's a similar level of shenanigans happening in the alternate universe, without the fatalities or betrayals.

The creation of Hollywood Heresy dovetailed well with Amazon's deal to bring Warhammer 40,000 to small screens, which sparked interest from new fans. Other collaborators later joined the Hollywood Heresy fandom, creating their own Hollywood Heresy fan fiction and fan art. It's the same logic behind the AU's love of coffee for Monitoring characters. It's a way of seeing familiar characters from a new perspective, with lower stakes. For the Warp Gala, all characters are invited, not just the Primarchs.

Since this was a small project for fun and laughs, I didn't wonder how much [an] the impact it would have on the Warhammer community, says Sarah. People approached me [about] how much joy the works of Hollywood Heresy gave them. Some noted how these scenes reflected the proximity or aspects of the Primarchs.

Of course, if there's an alternate universe where all the Primarchs are on a movie set, it makes sense that they'd eventually have to walk a red carpet. The setting also allows artists to play with different themes, from the Catholic imagery that runs through the Imperium of Man to the abstract majesty of the galaxy. Similar to the Rift Gala, a red carpet fan event League of Legends, Hollywood Heresy fan designers have fun mixing high fashion with the fantasy aesthetic of this beloved franchise.

The Warp Gala was designed to reflect the community's love for 40K, says Sarah, who hopes it will help encourage more 40K-related fanworks.