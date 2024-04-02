Fashion
Warhammer 40K fans create high-fashion fan art with the Warp Gala
The Warhammer 40,000 universe is filled with brutality, villainy and endless war. But while there are many terrible tragedies to ponder, there are still bright spots, fantastic spectacles and brotherly bonds. Some fans have begun to explore an alternate universe that highlights the more fun and light-hearted dynamics of Warhammer 40,000, while combining them with high fashion. Welcome to the Warp Gala, a red carpet event set in this alternate history.
In the world of 40K, the current galaxy is in a difficult situation. The Imperium of Man, humanity's last bastion, controls a million, millions of worlds… more or less. The Imperium is a deeply religious and superstitious state, barely able to maintain its vast territory. The Imperium is also defined by the Horus Heresy, a civil war that took place 10,000 years ago. Even though the galaxy's current inhabitants don't know much about this story, its aftershocks still influence much of their lives today. They pledge to worship the God-Emperor of humanity and his sons, demigod generals known as the Primarchs.
I have always been fascinated by the themes of brotherhood and brotherhood reflected in the Primarchs, however minor they appear in the setting, said Sarah, the artist who created the fiction behind the Warp Gala, addressing Polygon on social media. I find that these merits keep them anchored in an era that only knows war.
Sarah, who publishes her art under the pseudonym Mixuen, has reimagined the Horus Heresy, which split the Primarchs in two in a war so epic it earned a 64-book Black Library series, set in alternative called the Hollywood Heresy. .
I'm very late but I'm happy to announce #warpgala40k!
I want everyone to join in on the Hollywood Heresy AU fun, so a few art projects and I have banded together to create a collaborative red carpet-themed campaign “Warp Gala”!
Instructions for joining the next twt pic.twitter.com/Bb1JzoVPWO
Sarah (@mixuen_chan) March 15, 2024
My original intention for Hollywood Heresy was simply for the fun of creating a complete alternate universe: a film or drama production made by a close-knit community of cast and crew members with a shared passion for filming the Horus Heresy series. [into something] for the big screen.
So Sarah and other fans cast fictional actors to play the Primarchs in a TV adaptation. The guy who plays Sanguinius, for example, has some of the same noble qualities, but his character also departs from the source material in interesting ways. The Primarchs and their interpersonal dynamics are one of the most important parts of the Horus Heresy series, and these dynamics still play a big role in the current 40K setting. Both Guilliman and the Lion have returned to the loyalist side, while the Traitor Primarchs are running around, wreaking havoc. There's a similar level of shenanigans happening in the alternate universe, without the fatalities or betrayals.
The creation of Hollywood Heresy dovetailed well with Amazon's deal to bring Warhammer 40,000 to small screens, which sparked interest from new fans. Other collaborators later joined the Hollywood Heresy fandom, creating their own Hollywood Heresy fan fiction and fan art. It's the same logic behind the AU's love of coffee for Monitoring characters. It's a way of seeing familiar characters from a new perspective, with lower stakes. For the Warp Gala, all characters are invited, not just the Primarchs.
Since this was a small project for fun and laughs, I didn't wonder how much [an] the impact it would have on the Warhammer community, says Sarah. People approached me [about] how much joy the works of Hollywood Heresy gave them. Some noted how these scenes reflected the proximity or aspects of the Primarchs.
Of course, if there's an alternate universe where all the Primarchs are on a movie set, it makes sense that they'd eventually have to walk a red carpet. The setting also allows artists to play with different themes, from the Catholic imagery that runs through the Imperium of Man to the abstract majesty of the galaxy. Similar to the Rift Gala, a red carpet fan event League of Legends, Hollywood Heresy fan designers have fun mixing high fashion with the fantasy aesthetic of this beloved franchise.
The Warp Gala was designed to reflect the community's love for 40K, says Sarah, who hopes it will help encourage more 40K-related fanworks.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.polygon.com/24118255/warhammer-40k-warp-gala-fanart-hollywood-heresy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top 10 Longest Best Supporting Actor Oscar-Winning Performances
- Warhammer 40K fans create high-fashion fan art with the Warp Gala
- Trump's gag order extended to stop attacks on Judge Mercans' family
- Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka Second Test Scoreboard
- Gunjan Kuthiala: When an occupational physician and career coach becomes a Bollywood producer in the United States
- 'After taking oath, a lot of work awaits you', PM Modi tells RBI to prioritize new sectors
- Scott Edelman and Orin Snyder Named Billboard's Top Music Lawyers 2024
- No. 43 DU Men's Tennis Sweeps EN in Summit League Opener
- Fashion Icon Karlie Kloss: Missouri Matters When It Comes to Abortion Rights
- Why do some voters of color support Trump?
- OC Hospital's new device targets cancerous tumors – NBC Los Angeles
- Colin Farrell talks about the rise of Irish actors in Hollywood