Local design student takes his talents to the world stage





MARLBOROUGH, Mass. – An Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School student recently participated in a unique fashion competition that brought more than 200 students from 20 countries to Monaco. What do you want to know A student from Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School recently participated in a global fashion competition.

The Junk Kouture Fashion World Finals brought together around 200 students from all over the world.

The competition aims to raise awareness of climate change by creating outfits made from recycled materials.

Elliot Cosco is a student in the design and visual communication department of Assabet Elliot Cosco, a senior in the school's design and visual communications department, traveled with instructor Deb Harper in February to compete in the Junk Kouture World Fashion Finals. The competition aims to raise awareness of climate change by creating outfits made entirely from recycled materials. During COVID, I got really interested in sustainability, Cosco said. My mom is very into it, so most of the things we have in our house are reusable. Sustainability is something that I really dove into, so getting into it, it was kind of like the best of both worlds. Cosco, who created the Assabets fashion club, created a piece called Egoist, which aimed to express his egocentrism. I really, really like space and constellations, so I was thinking of a center of the universe type theme, Cosco said. So the whole piece was designed around how we focus more on our own individual problems rather than working with others to solve the world's biggest problems. During their stay in Monaco, Cosco and Harper had the chance to attend presentations and a laboratory where they met students and teachers from other teams. Among a group of dozens of talented designers, Cosco couldn't come out on top, but the experience was a great opportunity to meet other designers and compete, and Harper is proud to have been there to witness it . Elliot deserves a lot of recognition for his perseverance, creativity and determination, Harper said. They started the fashion club here in Assabet, and before you know it, we reached the world finals. I am so proud of everything they have accomplished, and seeing them take the stage among students from all over the world was an incredible moment. Additionally, we hope to participate in the next Junk Kouture Fashion World Finals. “I guess the big thing I learned is that if I had to do it again, I want to put more effort into it,” Cosco said. Focus more on the small details, to make things as beautiful as possible. I want to show something that truly reflects who I am.

