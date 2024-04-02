I refused to wear the ugly wedding dress my 21-year-old stepsister made for me. My dad is FURIOUS and left my reception early because of this.

A bride has revealed how she refused to wear the wedding dress her half-sister had made for her big day – leaving her father furious.

The unnamed woman, believed to be from the US, took to Reddit's popular Am I The A**hole thread to unravel the family feud.

The 25-year-old revealed she married her husband, now 27, two weeks ago – with her fashion choice sparking a bitter division within the family.

Her half-sister had offered to hand-make the bridal ensemble, but she delivered “the wrong color, the wrong style and three sizes too big.”

In the post shared over the weekend, the bride explained: “My now husband and I paid for most of the wedding, but my dad covered a few costs for us.

“My father's girlfriend, “Stella”, has a 21 year old daughter “Zoey” who is finishing her studies in fashion.

“She wants to get into the wedding dress industry once she graduates. When I started planning my wedding, she offered to design and make my dress.

The woman continued: “II was hesitant at first because I was excited about the idea of ​​choosing my own dress. I agreed because I didn't know Zoey well (my dad had only been dating her mom for two years) and I thought it could be a great bonding opportunity.

“Plus, I had seen some of her work (she had made a few prom dresses in college) and she honestly seemed good.

“We met several times to discuss our ideas. During these, I realized that our styles were radically different, but we still managed to agree on a design. I gave Zoey my measurements and asked her to update me.

But the relationship began to deteriorate when Zoey continually refused to share updates.

“Whenever I asked her how she was doing, she told me she would send me pictures of her progress when she got home (she never did). It took longer than expected to complete it, and I didn't receive the dress until a month before my wedding,” the exasperated bride explained.

'It looked nothing like the design we had agreed on. It was the wrong color, the wrong style, everything. It looked like exactly the type of dress Zoey would want to wear, but I knew I would never wear anything like that. I really didn't like this dress.

“When I tried it on, I discovered it was also three sizes too big. Even though I knew I could probably get it altered, I really didn't want to wear this dress on my wedding day.

The woman, whose nuptials were fast approaching, said she contacted Zoey to express what she thought about the creation.

“I called Zoey and told her I wouldn’t wear the dress. I said it looked lovely, but not the style we had agreed on, and thought it would be better for me to find a different dress.

“I offered to pay her for her work (she had made the dress for free), but she refused and hung up on me.

“I went to a bridal store with my bridesmaid and we found a beautiful dress that didn't need many alterations. It looked exactly like what I wanted,” she revealed.

Then the day of the ceremony arrived where the bride walked down the aisle in the store bought dress.

“Zoey seemed on the verge of tears during the ceremony and Stella gave me dirty looks throughout the reception. When I approached them later, they were both short of me.

“My dad, Stella and Zoey left less than an hour after the reception started.”

She continued: “Mymy dad and Stella called me the next day and blamed me for the way I treated Zoey.

“It was her first time making a wedding dress and she was delighted to see me wear it. They said it was insulting of me not to wear the dress she had put so much effort into.

“I tried to explain why I didn't wear the dress, but they both insist the dress was beautiful and I could have sucked it up.”

The woman concluded: “My husband and younger sister (not Zoey) are on my side. I've been feeling guilty ever since I decided not to wear this dress. Am I the asshole?'

Her post was quickly flooded with many mixed comments, with most users agreeing that she wasn't wrong – calling her Not The A**hole (NTA).

She provided more context in the comments, sharing, “I don't think she did this for attention.” I think she got carried away and made the dress she wanted, instead of the one we agreed on.

“In retrospect, I regret having agreed to this. I think besides the reasons I mentioned, I felt a little pressured by the fact that there were parts of my wedding that my father was paying for.

She added: “Also, if she had delivered the finished dress sooner, I might have had more time for alterations.

“They know what I asked. They know I don't lie. They don't care. The dress can be altered to fit me. The size was a drawback, but not a problem. If I really wanted to wear the dress, I would have altered it.

One person wrote: “NTA. The advantage of being a designer, especially a wedding designer, is listening to the bride and knowing what type of dress she sees herself in.

“You probably didn't take progress photos because she knew that was her style, not yours.

“It was your day and your wishes should have been honored. She never prepared you for the fact that this was nothing you wanted.

“She made your day all about her. Your father should have supported you.

Another commented: “NTA! You were as fair as possible in rejecting the dress.

“You have been generous in putting up with this for as long as you have. If Zoey can't satisfy a customer, she doesn't know what she's doing. I'm sorry your father didn't defend you.

A third person added: “NTA. If Zoey wants to pursue a career as a custom dress designer, she must learn how to work with clients, such as listening to their needs and executing what has been agreed upon.

Someone else agreed: “Zoey thought you were going to be her pet project because her parents made her feel like the world should bow down to her for her every whim.

“She can sulk as much as she wants. And tell your father that if he continues like this, you will cut off all contact with him for a while.

“You’re a newlywed, go enjoy the marital bliss and let Zoey be a child.” You don't have to make a mistake on your wedding day.

“They tried to talk about Zoey, and you didn't let it happen.” Too bad she didn't learn her lesson. She looks like a kid.

While many commented on the bride's dressing situation, many users criticized the father's behavior on his daughter's wedding day.

But other readers focused more on her father's behavior at the wedding.

One person wrote: “Your dad is the asshole here for leaving your marriage. Sorry OP.'

Another added: “You dad left his own daughter's wedding early because the adult daughter of the woman he's been dating for two years got mad, it's crazy.”

A third person commented: “I find it so crazy how people treat their stepkids better than their real kids!

“It was your big day and your dad didn’t care.

“NTA and I will be very careful in your interactions with them from now on, as I doubt your feelings will be taken into account from now on.”