Luxury fashion brand Manjus announces global expansion into fashion capitals





luxury dress brand DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — MANJUS, the luxury fashion brand founded by designer Manju Batth, recently announced plans to expand globally. The brand, known for its craftsmanship and design aesthetic, will open flagship stores in the fashion capitals of London, New York and New Delhi. “With upcoming openings in London, New York and New Delhi, MANJUS is poised to reach new audiences and become a global leader in luxury fashion. These cities are not only trendsetters of global trends but are also home to some of the most sophisticated and fashionable brands. -to advance people in the world,” said Manju Batth, founder of MANJUS. She added: “Our unique approach to luxury fashion, which combines modern design with traditional craftsmanship, will resonate with the diverse and cosmopolitan sensibilities of these fashion hotspots. » Manju Batth began her journey into the creative world of fashion when she joined a fashion designing course in Vienna, Austria in 2015. From there, she honed her skills and learned the art of fashion creation that characterizes luxury. After gaining experience working with brands, Batth launched her own brand, MANJUS, in Stuttgart, Germany, in 2017. MANJUS has been recognized for its exquisite designs, attention to detail and commitment to quality . As the brand's popularity grew, MANJUS expanded its reach to Dubai, UAE in 2021, where it became an established fashion brand. Today, MANJUS is frequently sought after by concept stores to highlight the brand's creations and know-how. At the heart of MANJUS is a visionary approach to timeless luxury fashion. The brand's collections, which include luxury dressesgala dresses, royal bridal outfitand much more, reflect his artistic flair and ability to blend traditions with contemporary designs. “At MANJUS, we believe that true luxury is not just about opulence or exclusivity,” says Batth. “It’s about creating clothes that tell a story, that celebrate the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions, and that make the wearer feel confident, beautiful and truly extraordinary.” As the brand prepares for this expansion to three more locations, it continues to push boundaries and redefine the way people perceive and experience luxury fashion. ABOUT MANJUS LUXURY FASHION & DESIGN LLC

MANJUS LUXURY FASHION & DESIGN LLC is a luxury fashion house with the MANJUS brand founded by famous designer Manju Batth. The brand's collections, which include luxury gowns, gala gowns, royal bridal wear and more, are coveted by high-profile clients, celebrities and influencers for their high quality, attention to detail. detail and their timeless appeal. For more information, visit www.manjus.ae.

