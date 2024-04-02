Meryl Streep recycles Lanvin dress at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards





Meryl Streep put a lasting spin on the monochrome trend while attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. The legendary actress presented the honorary Icon Award to Cher. Meryl Streep at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1 in Los Angeles. Michael Bucker for Billboard Streep wore a plunging white Lanvin dress with hook closures. She previously wore this pleated dress to an event honoring the brand's late creative director, Alber Elbaz, in 2015. Elbaz, who died in 2021, led the French fashion house for nearly 15 years. Meryl Streep and Cher at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theater on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles. Michael Bucker for Billboard Streep accessorized her iHeartRadio Awards look with silver open-toe platforms and black cat-eye frames. The actress also made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in February. Streep presented the Record of the Year award alongside her son-in-law, Mark Ronson. Ronson married Streep's second eldest daughter, Grace Gummer, in 2021. Streep also rocked an all-white outfit at the Grammys, wearing a feather-lined Valentino sequin pantsuit. Meryl Streep and Alber Elbaz attend Fashion Group International's Night Of Stars in 2015. Getty Images Monochrome shades were trending throughout awards season after being spotted on the runways of Gucci, Chloé and Carven. Clean palettes were popular among attendees at shows like the Golden Globes and Oscars, with stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Keri Russell and Carey Mulligan participating in the black and white fashion. Since 2014, the iHeartRadio Music Awards have celebrated exceptional musical achievements. The program honors the most played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. 2024 honorees include Beyoncé, who will receive the Innovator Award, and Cher, who will receive the 2024 Icon Award. Artists include Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae.

