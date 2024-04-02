The Matrix celebrates its 25th anniversary! And fashion still loves leather trench coats





Can you believe The matrix you turned 25 this week? I certainly can't! I was seven years old when the iconic film was released, and I still vividly remember seeing it for the first time. Specifically, I was obsessed with Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity's (Carrie-Ann Moss) stylish clothes from the get-go, all designed by Kym Barrett. Even two decades later, it's still what I remember most about the franchise today.those leather coats. The plot of the film went over my head at first. Basically there is the real world and a Matrix world and in the latter you can do things like bend time and dodge bullets in slow motion. That's cool and all, but I was obsessed with Neo and Trinity's tough, bold looks (including their tiny black shades). The duo was dressed to kick, and the costumes helped convey that feeling of power. Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection The dark, leather-clad wardrobe of the Matrix has become an iconic part of the franchise, its own supporting character. And the fashion world has become attached to aesthetics. Even today, designers continue to showcase leather trench coats on the runway that could easily be featured in any room. Matrix movies. For fall 2024, brands such as Herms, Burberry and Alexander McQueen have all designed soft outerwear in varying shades of black and brown. They are all begging for Neo and Trinity to wear while defeating the bad guys. Hermès fall 2024 Daniele Oberrauch / Gorunway.com Burberry fall 2024 Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com Celebrities have also continued to draw inspiration from the film's vampire fashions. Last week, Lady Gaga celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles wearing a Retrofte leather trench coat. Irina Shayk and Rihanna have also worn similar pieces recently, allowing their bold outerwear to be the focal point of their casual ensembles. If you're feeling inspired, a luxury leather coat is a worthy investment for spring. Pile it on top of any outfit and you'll instantly have a statement look. And no, you don't need to know how to do it a backflip from a motorcycle to rock him. That's the beauty of the Matrix's enduring aesthetic that you can look like a superhero without be a super hero. Seven-year-old me is thrilled that this is a look that never stops.

