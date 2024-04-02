'Biggest differential': Duke men's basketball offensive plan fails, NC State defense shines in Elite 8 loss

DALLASNC State head coach Kevin Keatts received a technical foul with 8:03 left in the game, and freshman guard Jared McCain made two free throws to cut the Wolfpack lead to six. Duke had the momentum and opportunity to change the trajectory of a game that was eluding them.

Instead, McCain was blocked on a layup and Tyrese Proctor missed a wide-open eight-footer after an offensive rebound. Two plays later, North Carolina State guard Michael O'Connell made a gut-wrenching transition 3-pointer after a turnover. The Blue Devils had a four-minute field goal drought characterized by missed opportunities and scattered play.

“We never had any rhythm on offense, it was probably the most disjointed game we had all year,” head coach Jon Scheyer said. This is the biggest differential.

Those four minutes were a microcosm of the game, as Duke looked off-balance all afternoon. It seemed like the Blue Devils always came back and made it competitive down the stretch, but the offense was so inconsistent that they could never establish a counter to the prowess of NC State's senior center, DJ Burns Jr.

The defensive game plan was clear. Don't double Burns in the post, allowing him to score but limiting his passing ability. Somehow it worked. While his team scored 76 points, that's a bit misleading since they scored 14 in the final two minutes, mostly on free throws. Burns scored 29 points, but the Wolfpack struggled from distance, which was similar to the Dukes' 79-64 win in Raleigh, where he had 27.

When he's able to get it out of the post, it inspires everyone to go, McCain said. People who usually maybe don't do three, usually do three.

There were, however, some key differences. In addition to Burns being more efficient than usual, graduate guard DJ Horne made some incredibly difficult shots and NC State was able to score in transition on Duke's misses. The Blue Devils forced just five turnovers and couldn't help a struggling offense through the transition buckets.

I thought it was our offense that hurt our defense,” Scheyer said. I mean, it gives life to a team when you miss an open three, you get the rebound, and then you throw them a quick counterattack or give them outlets. The whole game changes.

The offense was day and night. The statistics speak for themselves and were remarkably poor. Duke was at 32.2 percent from the field, and that actually increased in the final two minutes when the game was pretty much entirely locked in because NC State wasn't playing as tight defensively to not foul. Aside from three 3-pointers from McCain in the final '08, the Blue Devils were 2 of 17 from deep. That doesn't take away from McCain's incredible play, but even he shot 8 of 20 from the field, including those three. The change made us respond to things a little quicker and we didn't know what to do after they changed, McCain said. The Wolfpack activated a lot of dribble handoffs and screens, which usually creates offensive opportunities. However, this can also lead to isolation, as players want to score on perceived mismatches and not swing the ball. For Duke, the players were clearly unsettled and this led to some ill-advised shots, especially in the second half.

I think just because of the change and all that [the ball was] Not moving from side to side, he kind of stayed stuck, senior guard Jeremy Roach said. When they changed, it kind of took us out of the flow of our offense and our routine.

NC State communicated very well on the pick-and-roll, limiting the effectiveness of the Blue Devils' strong point. Junior center Ben Middlebrooks was terrific, and the Wolfpack didn't miss a beat defensively when he and Burns were in the game together because of his rim protection and impressive quickness.

For Duke, Proctor struggled early and thus only played 12 minutes in the first half. That might have played a role in his 0-for-9 shooting performance, but it was absolutely not a factor.

Bad shooting games happen, and it's unfortunate for the Blue Devils that this happened at the very end of the season. Each player must take a day off, but the supporting cast usually takes over. This time, Roach was 5 of 13 without 3-pointers, Kyle Filipowski was 3 of 12 and there were only two bench points, thanks to an alley-oop by Sean Stewart. It's hard to win shooting like that, especially with a 275-pound offensive heavyweight with the touch of a feather on the other end.

Ultimately, this loss wasn't about effort or toughness, but just a very smart defensive plan from a group of Wolfpack veterans that shook up the Dukes' usually steady guards. It's hard to see the big picture after a loss like this, but an Elite Eight appearance is nothing to scoff at, especially with a tough end to the season and a year filled with adversity. It was an unforgettable season with an incredible run, and this program is certainly not going anywhere.

“It’s disappointing for these guys, but I’m grateful for them and everything they’ve done for our program and for Duke,” Scheyer said. They were great to coach.

