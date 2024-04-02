Fashion
The Rock brought back a vest from 2000 on the last RAW before WrestleMania
This is obviously not a huge story, so I don't even know how much this blog is worth, but I got a kick out of it – and if we want to have fashion blogs like these on the site, we, Midas Whale, let's do some menswear blogs about shit like what The Rock wore on RAW, right? What do you think?
The Rock kicked off the final RAW before WrestleMania in Brooklyn tonight, in perfect “Final Boss” Rock fashion.
.an ELECTRIFYING entrance, followed by a hilarious promo, where he talks about (and actually played) the videos of little kids crying because they thought he killed Cody Rhodes last week.
.and did it in the exact same cowhide vest he wore on a random episode of RAW in June 2000. Pretty awesome if you ask me.
When he brought out Roman Reigns, there was once again a rumor that Sunday's main event would be a “Bloodline Rules” match. (which would be the stipulation if Reigns/Rock won the tag team match against Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins on night one).
At this point I would be shocked if this DOESN'T happen – not only to end WrestleMania with the visual of The Rock and Roman Reigns standing, undoubtedly creating hype for Night 2, but to set up a crazy main event even bigger than the Reigns/Rhodes clash of the last year. Weapons are involved, outside interference and ref hits galore, boys getting busted, etc.
I don't want to make a fantasy book and get everyone's hopes up too much, but there are many theories that this angle actually mirrors the storyline of the Avengers Infinity Saga. (Yes I am serious).
.and I don't know how much of this is “on purpose”, if at all – but an “Avengers Assemble” moment in the main event, with everyone The Bloodline has wronged/deceived throughout of the reign of Roman to prevent to cheat on Cody again?
Giphy images.
That would be pretty incredible.
To go further, a combination of Seth Rollins/Jey Uso/Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn comes to help Cody, but The Rock overwhelms them, then the glass breaks.
What if ONE MAN who knows the Rock better than anyone in wrestling made an appearance to face him the last time? I mean, realistically, if you need someone to stop Dwayne Johnson, you i have to calls Steve Austin.
Does this really make sense in this story? Not really – apart from Stone Cold and The Rock being lifelong rivals – but it would get a pop that would register on the Richter scale and instantly make headlines (something WWE loves). If everyone comes out to help Cody, we could also have a moment that mirrors Bret Hart's roster in the main event of WrestleMania X, which I think would be cool.
Again, don't let this fantastic booking make you hope that Stone Cold will return and that WrestleMania will suck if he doesn't. If I had to bet on it, I'd say he will NOT come back and the main event will be awesome either way. That would be pretty cool though.
RAW ended with The Rock and Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins after Cody made a surprise appearance, and definitely made me more excited for WrestleMania. The main events of Night 1 and Night 2 are linked for the first time (combined with the fact that it's a revenge) this feels like one of the greatest WrestleMania main events of all time.
Brandon Walker and I will be at WWE World in Philadelphia later this week, competing in the WWE 2k24 “celebrity” tournament on Thursday afternoon and hanging in the 2k booth on Friday. Then Saturday and Sunday we'll be at WrestleMania with Nate Dawg and Cody from the Social Team – be sure to come and say what's happening if you see us!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/3508960/the-rock-brought-back-a-vest-from-2000-on-the-final-raw-before-wrestlemania
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Israel agreed to take into account US concerns over Rafah: White House | Israel's War on Gaza News
- Ben Stokes has pulled out of the T20 World Cup to prioritize Test cricket
- The Rock brought back a vest from 2000 on the last RAW before WrestleMania
- Malicious Advanced IP Scanner Google Ads Redirect Analysis
- Food charity suspends Gaza operations after says airstrike kills workersExBulletin
- Corrupt people threaten and mistreat me, actions against them will continue: PM Modi
- Stock market today: Hong Kong stocks lead Asian market gains as developer Vanke slumps
- US Google B2B Advertising Revenue Forecasts, Estimates, and Historical Data
- News Garrett College goes international
- China could lead Africa's renewable energy revolution, says ET EnergyWorld report
- Indonesia's new leader visits China, promises close ties
- Women's golf ends day one of Ironwood Invitational