The Rock brought back a vest from 2000 on the last RAW before WrestleMania

This is obviously not a huge story, so I don't even know how much this blog is worth, but I got a kick out of it – and if we want to have fashion blogs like these on the site, we, Midas Whale, let's do some menswear blogs about shit like what The Rock wore on RAW, right? What do you think? The Rock kicked off the final RAW before WrestleMania in Brooklyn tonight, in perfect “Final Boss” Rock fashion.

.an ELECTRIFYING entrance, followed by a hilarious promo, where he talks about (and actually played) the videos of little kids crying because they thought he killed Cody Rhodes last week. .and did it in the exact same cowhide vest he wore on a random episode of RAW in June 2000. Pretty awesome if you ask me. When he brought out Roman Reigns, there was once again a rumor that Sunday's main event would be a “Bloodline Rules” match. (which would be the stipulation if Reigns/Rock won the tag team match against Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins on night one). At this point I would be shocked if this DOESN'T happen – not only to end WrestleMania with the visual of The Rock and Roman Reigns standing, undoubtedly creating hype for Night 2, but to set up a crazy main event even bigger than the Reigns/Rhodes clash of the last year. Weapons are involved, outside interference and ref hits galore, boys getting busted, etc.

I don't want to make a fantasy book and get everyone's hopes up too much, but there are many theories that this angle actually mirrors the storyline of the Avengers Infinity Saga. (Yes I am serious). .and I don't know how much of this is “on purpose”, if at all – but an “Avengers Assemble” moment in the main event, with everyone The Bloodline has wronged/deceived throughout of the reign of Roman to prevent to cheat on Cody again? Giphy images. That would be pretty incredible. To go further, a combination of Seth Rollins/Jey Uso/Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn comes to help Cody, but The Rock overwhelms them, then the glass breaks.