Penn junior breaststroke swimmer Matt Fallon takes second place at NCAA Championships
With every race and every meet, 2024 is proving to be the year of Matthew Fallon.
Last weekend at the NCAA Division I Championships in Indianapolis, Fallon, a junior breaststroker for Penn Swimming, swam to second place in his signature event, the 200-yard breaststroke.
The performance represents a triumphant return to the championships after the Warren, New Jersey native missed last year due to injury. In 2022, as a freshman, Fallon took third place All-American honors in that event and was the second-best returning swimmer for the following years' championships.
Fallon quickly recovered from his injury as in the 2023 playoffs he won a national title in the 200 meter breaststroke and finished third at the World Championships.
Since then, Fallon has become the Olympic team's favorite in the 200-meter breaststroke and has recently focused on long-course swimming, but he has made short-course collegiate swimming a priority. The U.S. national team member was undefeated in the 100 and 200 yard breaststroke during the dual meet season.
At the 2024 Ivies, Fallon finished first in the 200 yard breaststroke in a record mode in competition and in the pool. His time of 1:49:75 was, for a while, the fastest in the NCAA until Lon Marchand of Arizona State University swam a 1:48:60 a week later at the PAC-12 Championships .
At the NCAAs, the 200-yard breaststroke was held on the final day of the four-day meet. During these first days, Marchand dominated his events, breaking NCAA, meet, US Open and pool records in every race. He was also a two-time returning champion in the 200 breaststroke. However, Fallon didn't let the Frenchman's performance shake him. In the morning preliminaries, Fallon finished with a fast time of 1:49.36 and secured first place before the evening began.
In the evening, all eyes were on Fallon and Marchand. But in the race itself, the two men's strategies couldn't have been more different. Fallon is well known for his half-back technique and closing out very quickly, while Marchand comes out fast while keeping a consistent punch count to hold on until the end.
Coming out of the blocks, the duo's reaction times were nearly identical, with just 0.01 seconds separating them. Marchand, unsurprisingly, was the fastest of the bunch in the first 100 yards. However, Fallon's recent speed work on the front half paid off as he finished third and shared a time of 52.60, the fastest time he has ever won in the race.
The world medalist made his move over the final 100 meters and closed the gap between himself and Cals Liam Bell to finish second with a time of 1:48:48, his first time under 1:49 seconds. Marchand finished first and added another broken NCAA, pool and meet record to his resume.
Notably, Fallon wasn't the only Ivy League swimmer to compete in the championship finals. Fellow junior Jack Kelly competed and finished eighth in the event for Brown.
With his silver medal, Fallon collected numerous accolades, including a new Ivy League record, All-American honors, the eighth-fastest performance of all time, and the third-fastest performance of all time in the 200 yard breaststroke.
With the collegiate season officially over, Fallon will focus on long course swimming and prepare for a return to the Olympic trialsand I hope he leaves with a ticket for the Paris Olympic Games.
