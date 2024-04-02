Fashion
Kim Jones celebrated five years with Dior Men
When Dior organized its Men's Summer 2024 show, almost a year ago, Kim Jones had just celebrated her fifth year at the house. It was a momentous occasion; this year alone, we've seen many creative legends and household names say goodbye, a loss that has deeply felt for many. So for Kim Jones to remain creative director of Dior Homme for five years (six now) is an achievement worthy of celebration. You'd think he'd commemorate this through the summer 2024 show. Perhaps an archive tour of his creative projects over the years, or a snippet of what he envisioned for the future of Dior.
However, this was not the case. Instead, Jones opened and shared the stage with former Dior creative directors. However, my assumption that the exhibition was an archival journey was not entirely missed. Instead of dwelling on what he had done, Jones took the time to revisit the iconic collections and signatures of Dior's legacy years, expanding on the genius of four seminal designers from the early days. From the cabochon of Monsieur Dior to the silhouettes of Yves Saint Laurent, including the feminine textures of Marc Bohan and the embroidery of Gianfrance Ferré, Dior Men Summer 2024 is a celebration of culture built on the artistic talent of many men who have shaped the House.
What the collection is really about
Beyond a reminiscence and a respectful nod to the inspirations that made the name of Dior, summer 2024 is about clothes. Plain and simple, perhaps even arrogant, but in an age where fashion houses compete to create buzz rather than clothes, this sets the house apart. “Dior is a haute couture house; it’s all about the clothes,” Jones explained. “At the heart of Dior is silhouette, form, technique and manufacturing of the highest level. » This is a characteristic that should be second nature to many designers, but one that many tend to overlook.
The collection celebrates craftsmanship and artistry, art and heritage. The past and the present collide, the feminine and the masculine too. The pieces present iconographies that stand the test of time: tweed, embroidery and notably the famous caning model. The influences of Saint Laurent couture are present; the clothes are designed to have volume, with pleats and necklines inspired by his 1959 collections. They are reinvented in a much more relaxed and informal setting, suitable for summer weather, especially for men's clothing. Despite its largely neutral palette, touches of color appear on key pieces like the party hat. Embroideries and textured textile plays enter the collection, tweed intertwined to form the caning. In particular, the central point of the collection is the pair of shoes. Inspired by the iconic Lady Dior from 1995, a circular Dior logo makes a brilliant appearance on loafers and slides, wrapped in tweed.
The collection is an exploratory journey, and frankly, if you ask me, that's just the mark of Jones' debut. There is more to come, other legacies and revolutionary innovations that await the designer's time. Some might say – and by some, I meant me – that this is just the beginning.
