Fashion “aesthetics” should be ignored | Notice





While browsing my YouTube subscriptions page the other day, I came across a very interesting video that I suggest everyone watch. Alexa Sunshine83, a big fashion YouTuber, posted a video called Are We Over Fashion Aesthetics, which caught my attention. If you are interested in fashion, I highly suggest you watch this video. His video got me thinking: The aesthetic and kernels have been circulating on social media for almost two years now, but are they simply a capitalist plot to encourage consumers to spend more money? For example, we have the fairy core, the cottage core, the dark academia aesthetic, the VSCO girl aesthetic, and even the it-girl or that-girl aesthetic that has taken off on Instagram and TikTok in recent years. There are many fashion influencers and brands promoting these fashion trends, but when they do so, they are looking at people's wallets. Do you want to have the aesthetic of a clean girl? Here's a $100 gray sweatshirt, a $50 white top, a $40 water bottle, $60 leggings, $150 shoes, and the expensive accessories to top it all off. How can we, as a society, continue to fall for these attempts to persuade us to spend more money? And why are influencers helping to lure us into the trap? People lose their sense of self-expression and personal style to follow temporary fashion trends that last six months before a new one emerges. These temporary trends can also lead to mental health issues as people feel like they can't fit in. In high school, the VSCO girl aesthetic was prevalent throughout my school, and somehow I felt less than because I couldn't afford to flaunt a $50 Hydroflask at school. 'school. When I got to college the clean girl aesthetic was popular and I felt bad because I didn't look good in gray zip-up hoodies and gold just wasn't my color . As I got older, I realized that my personal sense of style simply meant wearing what made me feel good. Because of all the fashion trends I was trying to follow, I didn't have anything in my closet that made me feel good and I had to spend more money to find my personal style. Fashion is a big part of self-expression these days, and the more you try to keep up with the latest trends, the more money you'll have to spend later when you realize that nothing you own reflects your self-esteem. self. The next time a big fashion trend pops up, take a step back and ask yourself: Does this represent me? If not, continue to be yourself. Ultimately, the fashion industry doesn't care about you; it's about how much you're willing to spend to keep up with trends.

