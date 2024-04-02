Inaugural Prom Dress Campaign: Your Dress, Their Dream | News

EL CENTRO Four decades ago, Lydia Robles lost a forever friend after a car accident near Brawley ended her dream of attending her prom.

Sabrina and some other elderly people died in 1984 during a traffic incident near where Camachos Place is located.

The tragedy left a deep and sad mark on Robles, who, over time, tried in vain to pay tribute to his late friend.

I feel emotional, Robles said in a phone interview after being asked what her friend had inspired her to do to help other girls in Imperial Valley this May. I imagined this project in his memory. This has a special meaning for me.

For the past forty years, Robles has tried to help high school students by donating dresses so they can attend their prom. However, the Soroptimist member contacted agencies who were unable to provide any assistance.

That story ended after the proposal to collect donated dresses and accessories for economically disadvantaged girls was approved by Soroptimist International El Centro, launching the effort to make Robles' dream a reality.

Robles herself was unable to attend her prom and graduation ceremony three years after the accident because her low-income family was unable to afford the dress appropriate for both events.

Like Robles, many other Imperial Valley girls are unable to dance and have fun at their proms due to their parents' lack of funds to purchase a new dress and the higher cost of living. pupil.

This effort brought many hands together to help provide as many dresses as possible to senior girls through the Sabrinas Wish Prom Dress Free Dress Giveaway event.

As of Thursday evening, Soroptimist International of El Centro had collected 65 dresses that will be sent to dry cleaning companies to be ready just before prom season. In cases where weather or another type of constraint prohibits the dresses from being cared for, members will come and clean them.

We're very excited because it's the first time ever, Ivonne Sotomayor, board president of Soroptimist International of El Centro. We have given our full support to the prom dress giveaway.

Sotomayor added that the prom dress giveaway event supports the organization's mission to empower women and girls.

Soroptimist International of El Centro produced the flyer and asked Cheval Farm to host the event in a week, Sotomayor said.

The response has been really positive, Sotomayor said, explaining that in some cases, graduates can't afford to spend $200 or more on a brand new gown. We need to think about them too.

According to Sotomayor, Soroptimist International of El Centro has another project called Dreams Program that responds to girls' dreams and wishes.

I'm glad she's making something good out of a tragedy, Sotomayor said of the context of the events and the goal of honoring Roble's late friend.

Robles said most of these donated dresses are used. Additionally, the organization has collected other items, including jewelry and even boys' clothing and shoes, which will help expand the effort to some extent.

A Soroptimist flyer says the inaugural competition will be open to all Imperial Valley girls who are expected to choose from a wide variety of dresses of all sizes, types and colors, as well as shoes, handbags, handbags, clutches, jewelry and other items. to help high school girls realize their dream of going to prom.

Prom season is fast approaching and it's the time when our high school girls want to shine and feel beautiful. With today's high prices, El Centro Soroptimist would like to help make this opportunity for everyone, reads the Soroptimist message. That’s why we’re asking for your help! We know that sometimes things can go over budget, which is why we're hosting our first ever prom dress collection drive and giveaway. Let's give your beautiful dresses another chance to be loved!

According to Robles, any dresses that are not selected by the seniors this time will be stored for next year's event.

Robles said residents can also donate summer dresses to girls who prefer not to wear gala dresses. However, Soroptimist International of El Centro has asked prospective graduates interested in gowns to RSVP to ensure the organization has enough gowns and gowns to fit everyone.

Sotomayor ensured that graduates did not need to provide financial documents or explanations to obtain their gowns.

Residents can directly donate dresses or funds to help Soroptimist International El Centro by including a message that the donation was made for the Sabrinas Wish Ball Gown Contest.

The prom dress presentation will take place on Sunday, April 7 at Cheval Farm from noon to 5 p.m., one week before the Soroptimist International El Centro Ruby Awards ceremony at the Imperial Valley Food Bank.

For more information, call Lydia Robles at 760 562-9593.