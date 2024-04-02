Fashion
Pope deplores ban on girls' education, dress code laws for women
ROME In his April prayer video, Pope Francis, who has made the role of women a priority in recent months, lamented gender inequality across the world and called for respect for women and universal guarantee of their rights.
Speaking in his April prayer video, the pope noted that in many parts of the world, women are treated as the first thing to get rid of.
There are countries where women do not have the right to access aid, start a business or go to school. In these places, they are subject to laws that force them to dress a certain way, he said, likely referring to Iran, where mass protests erupted in 2022 with young people men and women demanding more freedoms and reform of the Shiite government. nation.
Francis also highlighted that female genital mutilation is still practiced in many countries, a trend he has repeatedly condemned, including during his flight home from Bahrain in November 2022.
Let's not deprive women of their voice. Let's not deprive all these abused women of their voices. They are exploited, marginalized, he said.
The pope said that in many places around the world it is generally accepted in theory that men and women enjoy the same dignity as human beings, but warned that this does not materialize in practice.
Governments must commit to eliminating discriminatory laws everywhere and work to ensure women's human rights, he said, calling on the world for greater respect for women.
Let us respect their dignity, their fundamental rights. And if we don't, our society will not progress, he said, praying that the dignity and worth of women will be recognized in all cultures and that the discrimination they face in various cultures will end. regions of the world.
Published monthly by the Popes' Global Prayer Network, the April video was released Tuesday on Vatican social media.
This comes as Pope Francis and his top advisers evaluate the role of women in the Church and how to better include them in the life and ministries of the Church, particularly in leadership and decision-making.
Women's issues have been a key theme throughout Pope Francis' multi-year Synod of Bishops on Synodality, due to conclude in October, with many participants calling for the restoration of the women's diaconate.
While repeatedly insisting that priestly ordination of women is not on the agenda, Francis has in the past created two separate commissions to study the female diaconate, and he and his highest council of Advisors have heard two presentations exploring the issue in recent months.
The role of women in the Church and their inclusion in positions of leadership and governance is also a topic of discussion for the Pope and his Council of Cardinals, dedicated to advising the Pope on governance and reform of the Church, and who, during the last two sessions, discussed the role of women in the Church.
Pope Francis set a new papal precedent on Maundy Thursday, when he celebrated his March 28 Mass in a women's prison in Rome, becoming the first pope to do so, and therefore the first pope to wash the feet of all the women. during the liturgical ritual of washing the feet.
He had already amended Church rules in 2015, which limited the ritual to men only, to formally allow women to participate, and he also issued a new legal standard in 2021 officially allowing women and girls to serve as readers and altar servers at mass.
