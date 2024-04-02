Passion Project: A look inside Passion Lilie | Style

Over the past decade, words like sustainable, fair trade and eco-friendly have become trendy marketing tools. For some, these words are a simple way to attract customers, but for Passion Lilie a little New Orleans label, it's the mission from start to finish.
Fresno, California native Katie Schmidt started Passion Lilie in 2013. Before that, she was a costume designer with a passion for sustainable clothing. She felt like there weren't enough colorful, printed, affordable options, so she started designing the types of clothes she wanted to wear. Now, over a decade later, Passion Lilie has something for everyone, from dresses and jumpsuits to maternity pieces and baby clothes to men's shirts and matching sets.
Since the beginning, Katie has partnered with Indian tailors to produce ethical, breathable and stylish clothing, made from organic fabrics and eco-friendly dyes. The brand uses traditional methods like block printing and ikat (a laborious technique that involves dyeing threads before they are woven). These processes take longer to complete than the average mass production of a garment, but result in durable garments with unique prints and high-quality fabrics.
The latest 100% cotton collection includes neutral and colorful wrap dresses, comfortable pants with pockets, maxi dresses, t-shirt dresses and familiar silhouettes with new prints.
I always start with a color, says Katie. From there, I usually have something in mind. With this collection, I was thinking a lot more about fruits, which transcended into more tropical atmospheres with suns and palm trees. With everything going on in the world, I really wanted something vibrant, saturated colors and full of life. Even if you're not in a good place physically, mentally, or emotionally, you can at least put something on and feel good about yourself.
According to Earth.org, the fashion industry is the second largest industrial polluter, creating approximately 10% of global pollution, which exceeds emissions from air and shipping combined. In an age where fast fashion companies produce clothing in as little as 15 days, with significant carbon emissions, tons of textile waste and polluting wastewater, sustainable clothing brands are more important than ever.
On a mission to reduce textile waste, Katie teamed up with Beatrixbell Handcrafted Jewelry to use leftover fabric for earrings. The remaining fabric is also repurposed into accessories like tote bags and headbands. For any fabric that can't be reused, she donates to a nonprofit in India that uses the scraps to make pads and other feminine products. The 38-year-old designer is incredibly intentional about how her company does business and its global impact. What we do in one country affects another country. And [our actions] always end up affecting the poorest countries.
Passion Lilie offers fair wages to seamstresses in India and provides professional training for those wishing to enter the garment industry. The program provides three months of free job training, a salary, a loaner sewing machine and free space to work in their sewing unit. Once their training is completed, interns can accept employment with Passion Lilie or apply their skills to another career.
Everyone can feel good while shopping with Passion Lilie online (passionlilie.com) or at their French Quarter flagship store (831 rue de Chartres). The store is also a one-stop shop for other sustainable products. You can also find the brand's accessories and home decor as well as fair trade finds from other eco-conscious companies. Customers can also experience the new collection at upcoming festivals like Congo Square Rhythms Festival, Wednesday at the Square, Bayou Boogaloo, Festival International de Louisiana and Arts Market New Orleans.
This article appeared in the April 2024 issue of Adore