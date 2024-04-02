Connect with us

Fashion

Aditya Birla Fashion Upper Circuit: Aditya Birla Fashion shares jump 15% following Madura Fashion's proposed demerger

Aditya Birla Fashion Upper Circuit: Aditya Birla Fashion shares jump 15% following Madura Fashion's proposed demerger

 


Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion were stuck in the upper circuit by 15 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced plans to demerge the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business from itself into a separate listed entity. Aditya Birla Fashion share price jumped to a high of 243.45 each on BSE.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion also traded in significant volumes as a total of 3 crore shares changed hands today, compared to a week-long average of 30 lakh shares.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Monday said it is evaluating the vertical demerger of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business from itself into a separate listed company.

Read here: ABFRL proposes demerger of Madura Fashion into a separate listed entity

Aditya Birla Fashion Split

The proposed demerger will create two separately listed companies, independent growth engines, with distinct capital structures and parallel value creation opportunities,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

After necessary approvals, the demerger will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement, and all shareholders of ABFRL will have an equal shareholding in the new entity, it added.

Following completion of the proposed demerger, ABFRL will raise growth capital within 12 months to strengthen its balance sheet.

The restructuring will help place greater emphasis on a differentiated and aligned strategy for each business segment. Each of these businesses has always been operated independently under the leadership of their respective CEOs,” said Ashish Dikshit, MD, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

The simplified structure positions companies well for sustained growth and value creation, he added.

Two entities

The Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL) business segment includes four lifestyle brands, namely Louis Phillippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, as well as casual wear brands American Eagle and Forever 21. It also houses sportswear brand Reebok.

ABFRL's post-split portfolio would consist of Value Retail, Ethnic Portfolio, Luxury and Digital brands.

Read also: Adani Power Upper Circuit: Adani Power share price climbs 5% for 2nd consecutive day; what should investors do?

The move toward a more simplified and streamlined architecture is designed to unlock distinct opportunities for value creation. This strategic realignment is poised to significantly improve long-term value for stakeholders,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group.

Shares of Aditya Birla have gained more than 6% this year so far, while the stock is up more than 11% in a year.

At 10:00 am, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion were trading 13.37% higher at 240.00 each on BSE.

Watch live stock market updates here

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: 02 Apr 2024, 09:58 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/aditya-birla-fashion-upper-circuit-aditya-birla-fashion-shares-jump-15-on-proposed-demerger-of-madura-fashion-11712031634522.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: