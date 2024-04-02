Aditya Birla Fashion Upper Circuit: Aditya Birla Fashion shares jump 15% following Madura Fashion's proposed demerger

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion were stuck in the upper circuit by 15 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced plans to demerge the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business from itself into a separate listed entity. Aditya Birla Fashion share price jumped to a high of 243.45 each on BSE.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion also traded in significant volumes as a total of 3 crore shares changed hands today, compared to a week-long average of 30 lakh shares.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Monday said it is evaluating the vertical demerger of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle business from itself into a separate listed company.

Aditya Birla Fashion Split

The proposed demerger will create two separately listed companies, independent growth engines, with distinct capital structures and parallel value creation opportunities,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

After necessary approvals, the demerger will be implemented through an NCLT scheme of arrangement, and all shareholders of ABFRL will have an equal shareholding in the new entity, it added.

Following completion of the proposed demerger, ABFRL will raise growth capital within 12 months to strengthen its balance sheet.

The restructuring will help place greater emphasis on a differentiated and aligned strategy for each business segment. Each of these businesses has always been operated independently under the leadership of their respective CEOs,” said Ashish Dikshit, MD, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

The simplified structure positions companies well for sustained growth and value creation, he added.

Two entities

The Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL) business segment includes four lifestyle brands, namely Louis Phillippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, as well as casual wear brands American Eagle and Forever 21. It also houses sportswear brand Reebok.

ABFRL's post-split portfolio would consist of Value Retail, Ethnic Portfolio, Luxury and Digital brands.

The move toward a more simplified and streamlined architecture is designed to unlock distinct opportunities for value creation. This strategic realignment is poised to significantly improve long-term value for stakeholders,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group.

Shares of Aditya Birla have gained more than 6% this year so far, while the stock is up more than 11% in a year.

At 10:00 am, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion were trading 13.37% higher at 240.00 each on BSE.

Published: 02 Apr 2024, 09:58 IST

