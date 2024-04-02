Two men arrested on drug charges in connection with Cecilia Gentili's death





Two men have been arrested and charged with drug offenses linked to the death of trans activist and performer, Cecilia Gentili. The trans pioneer and actress died in February after an overdose of heroin laced with fentanyl. She was 52 years old. On Monday, April 1, Michael Kuilan and Antonio Venti were indicted in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, for allegedly distributing heroin laced with fentanyl that allegedly caused Gentili's death. An unsealed indictment, as well as court documents, report that officers found Gentili dead in her Brooklyn home after receiving a call from her partner. Mourners at the funeral of Cecilia Gentili at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. (Getty) Later medical reports revealed that she died from a combination of drugs, including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Both defendants face three criminal charges related to the distribution and possession of fentanyl and heroin, according to the indictment. Kuilan is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. They are being held in police custody with no date set for the start of the trial. Cecilia Gentili an 'unapologetic' example of trans joy, campaigners say News of Gentili's death sent shockwaves through New York's LGBTQ+ community earlier this year, with thousands attending his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 15. In addition to her activism for LGBTQ+ rights, seen by many as an unapologetic example of trans joy, Gentili has played a central role in creating initiatives and organizations, such as Trans action advicewhile also working for the non-profit HIV/AIDS services organization GMHC (formerly Gay Men's Health Crisis.) Laid Star Billy Porter, who worked with Gentili on the TV series and performed at her funeral, described her as a leader among “a whole community of people.” “Grief is singular, it’s individual,” Porter said. “Please know that the way you are grieving is the right way. There is no right or wrong way to grieve. DEA agent warns of narcotics containing fentanyl Following the announcement of the charges against Kuilan and Venti, Eastern District of New York U.S. Attorney Breaon Peace said the fentanyl poisoning remains a “public health crisis” and that his office “will spare no one effort to obtain justice. According to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Frank Tarentino, fentanyl poisoning, which is commonly mixed with narcotics by drug dealers, accounts for 70 percent of all drug-related deaths in the United States. “Drug poisonings are killing too many people, too soon, in communities across the country and [the] The DEA is committed to bringing those responsible to justice,” Tarentino said. If convicted, Kuilan and Venti could face life in prison.

